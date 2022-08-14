Teresina Airport will win its first VIP lounge

THE CCR Airportsa company that manages terminals throughout the country, announced the opening of a new VIP lounge at Teresina Airport: the The Lounge Teresina. In partnership with Global Lounge Network, construction work on the room will begin in the coming weeks and the opening is scheduled for the last quarter of this year.

Graziella Delicato, Airport Business Manager at CCR Aeroportos, highlighted that The Lounge Teresina will greatly improve the user experience. “This is another step by the concessionaire to expand and improve services at Teresina Airport. With the opening of the VIP lounge, we will promote unique experiences for our passengers, who will enjoy much more comfort and convenience while waiting to board.”highlighted Delicate.

The Lounge Teresina

Luís Augusto dos Santos, General Manager in Brazil of Global Lounge Network, informed that the partnership with CCR Aeroportos is extremely important for the company’s growth in Brazil.

The new The Lounge Teresina will have 110m² and will have several amenities to offer a pleasant experience to users. Among them, Zen Space, Business Centerbuffet area with a variety of drinks and food, bathrooms with shower and complete bath kit, in addition to a kids with free access for children up to 11 years old, always accompanied by those responsible. As a differential, there will be no time limit for staying in space.

The room will have agreements with Priority Pass and Lounge Key, in addition to the possibility of direct access at the door, upon payment of amounts to be disclosed later by the operator. There will also be the possibility for companies and class associations in general to agree to the service.

Global Lounge Network VIP lounges in Brazil

Check below how the presence of the Global Lounge Network is, which continues to expand its operations in airports in the country:

Florianópolis Airport – in operation

Vitória Airport – in operation

Foz do Iguaçu Airport – in operation

Guarulhos Airport (T2 – domestic) – coming soon

Teresina Airport – coming soon

Comment

Great news for passengers using Teresina Airport, which until then did not have an on-site lounge option. With the opening of the lounge, travelers will be able to have more privacy and comfort while waiting to board.

What did you think of the news? Will you benefit from a VIP lounge at Teresina Airport?

