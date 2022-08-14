The 7 Heaviest Games to Run on PC

It is inevitable that someone with the habit of playing in the PRAÇA have to check the recommended or minimum requirements to know if it’s possible to enjoy the games you want to try. In some situations, your computer may be able to run the latest releases, but suffer to deliver a good performance in specific titles. This is because some games are actually more demanding or resource-heavy, while others are more poorly optimized than anything else.

Some of these titles are notorious for this, being always remembered as heavy games that few PCs were able to run at full throttle when they were released. If you were curious, you can check out our list of these games below!

Cyberpunk 2077

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Cyberpunk 2077 opening up the list of heavy PC games, especially for those who played it at the time of release. Because it was not well optimized, even the most powerful computers had difficulty running it stably and with high settings, which only changed after numerous updates.

It is now possible to play it without witnessing the horrors of lack of optimization and its numerous bugs, but you will still need a GTX 1060 6GB and 12GB RAM if you want to follow the settings recommended by CD Projekt Red. If you prefer to take full advantage of everything Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, the best bet is an RTX series graphics card. After all, who wouldn’t want to travel around Night City with Ray Tracing and all other visual effects activated while the fps remains stable, right?!

Red Dead Redemption 2

When talking about the possible sequence of Red Dead Redemption, there was no doubt about how much it had been awaited for years by fans of the franchise, but that this would also be a very large, detailed and visually stunning game, which would obviously make it quite heavy in return. Of course, this came true when Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018.

For those who don’t remember, it took about 13 months for the game to receive a PC port in late 2019 and it soon became clear that Rockstar hadn’t limited itself to old-gen console hardware when it started working on this version. In the recommended configuration, players would need a card 6GB GTX 1060, 12GB RAM and no less than 150GB of available storage, which is not a cheap combination.

Of course, to run the game in the best possible way, you would have to have a PC even more powerful than that, so Red Dead Redemption 2 easily deserves its spot on this list.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The latest adventure of one of the most popular franchises in the world of games is also one of the most demanding in the series, at least for those who want to see the Nordic world of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla at high settings, at Full HD resolution and at a steady 60 fps.

In this case, you need to have a GTX 1080, 8 GB of RAM and at least 50 GB of available storage. You can even run the game with a simpler PC, but you’ll have to open up the effects, details and high resolution that the game has to offer. Now if you want as much as possible, including 4K resolution, it’s good to go for a RTX 3080.

far cry 6

Another Ubisoft game that could not be missing from this list is far cry 6, which surprised when it showed that its recommended requirements called for a GTX 1080 and 16 GB of RAM for those who wanted to play it in the standard of Full HD and 60 fps. This is, without a doubt, the heaviest game in the entire franchise, considering the hardware available and required by the games at their time of release, of course.

For those who want to play in 4K, the recommendation is to use a RTX 3080 or 3090at least to ensure a high frame rate that remains stable throughout gameplay.

Resident Evil Village

While Resident Evil 7 it has a more contained setting, its sequence takes us to explore several different scenarios, giving it a more varied and much more detailed look. This was even more evident in the PC version, which is quite demanding for those who intend to play it in Full HD with 60 fps, since the recommended for this is a GTX 1070 and 16 GB of RAM.

To have an even more beautiful experience with Resident Evil Village, taking advantage of Ray Tracing, a heavier investment is necessary, but that makes this horror game even more unforgettable.

Dying Light 2

For those who love games with survival elements and involving zombies, the Dying Light 2 it’s an excellent bet, but one that demands a lot from our poor PCs. Let’s start by saying that the least you should have to even run the game is a GTX 1050 Ti and 8 GB of RAMwhile the recommended for those who want Full HD and 60 fps is simply a RTX 2060 and 16GB RAM.

If that wasn’t enough, these recommended settings are not able to run Dying Light 2 with all the options on Alto or Ultra, then you’ll need an even more powerful PC if you want to get the most out of this title’s potential.

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition

If the original version of Metro Exodus was already quite demanding, it is not surprising that this Enchanted Edition be even more. With DLSS 2.0 support and required ray tracing to run the game, you need at least one RTX 2060 and 8 GB of RAM to play in Full HD and with a stable 45 fps. If you want to play at 1440 resolution and 60 fps, you must have a PC with a RTX 3070 and 16GB of RAM.

With such a unique technology being mandatory, the Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition might be crowned the heaviest game on our list!

Bonus: the Sims 3 and its DLCs

It might seem strange to see a game released in 2009 in this list, but consider the Sims 3 as a special case and kind of bonus around here. This game was already running in a very painful way in the last decade when its DLCs were installed, but the interesting thing is that this has not changed since then and no matter how powerful your PC is.

Your optimization was never the best, which has been highlighted with each release of new expansions and stuff packs. If it was always perfectly acceptable to have all the DLCs from the Sims installed on the PC, the same cannot be said about the third game in the franchise. This becomes even more evident with the latest expansion, “Paradisiac Island”, which even when installed with the base game, still had major performance issues and frequent frame drops.

In addition to optimization, one of the biggest villains for the performance of the Sims 3 it was the fact that it had an open world, with activities and interactions taking place all over the map at the same time. Another factor was the palette of colors and textures, which you could apply to any clothing or object present in the game in the way you found most interesting.

In this way, the game had to carry these special textures and a city full of Sims interacting at all times, something that was well ahead of its time, both in the freedom of creativity and in how much our poor PCs could handle without the game crashing. and close by itself. who knows the future The Sims 5 cannot resume these features in a smarter and better optimized way.