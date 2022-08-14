The advice of two former TSE ministers to Alexandre de Moraes

As of the 16th, the minister Alexandre de Moraes will have the task of chairing the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The position becomes even more important on the eve of an election that promises to put the court in overexposure, both because of the attacks on electronic voting machines promoted by Bolsonarism and the probable rejection of registrations by politicians, such as federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

Author of the fake news inquiry in the STF, Moraes stood out for decisions taken against supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — like Silveira himself —, precisely the group that most attacks institutions.

In this context, two former ministers of the TSE gave their advice to the new president for him to lead the electoral Court in a calm way. “I want him to preside with temperance and understanding. The TSE needs to act in a way that does not feed antagonisms”, says Marco Aurelius Mellominister of the STF between 1990 and 2021 and three times president of the TSE (including at the time of the adoption of electronic voting machines, in 1996).

“This level of turmoil I have never seen similar in my career”, completes Mello. According to the former minister, the unprecedented exposure is due to Bolsonaro’s criticism of the electoral system and the “mistake” of inviting representatives of the Armed Forces to serve on TSE commissions.

Already Henrique Neves, who held a minister’s chair at the TSE between 2012 and 2017, recommends that the court’s performance be firm. “The TSE has to counter lies with truths. There are no major innovations to be made”, says Neves. “Moraes will bring experience not only in his understanding of politics, but also of the administrative side, an essential competence of the court during the elections,” he continued.

Neves also recalled that many of the cases to be judged by the TSE do not arise from electoral problems. Daniel Silveira, for example, has his eligibility at risk because he was sentenced to prison in the STF for inciting violence against ministers of the Court. “The role of the court is defined by the behavior of the candidates. If nobody does anything wrong, judges don’t work”, reinforces the former minister.