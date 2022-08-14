The advice of two former TSE ministers to Alexandre de Moraes

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on The advice of two former TSE ministers to Alexandre de Moraes 4 Views

STRATEGY - Moraes: inquiry, strictly speaking, is a bomb armed not to explode -
Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, rapporteur of investigations targeting Bolsonaristas – Cristiano Mariz/VEJA