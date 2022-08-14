The new luxury wedding: budget doubles and parties exceed R$ 1 million with increase in food and flowers | Economy

Luxury wedding is an expensive business. But it was much more after the pandemic. The price of the basic package of a wedding with all the best and the best BRL 1,500 per guest for at least BRL 3,500.

The estimate is from luxury wedding planner Ana Julia Figueiredo, who has been in the business for 16 years. These values ​​do not include personal expenses, such as the bride’s dress, hairdresser and wedding night.

1 of 2 Details of high-end weddings — Photo: Publicity/Duo Borgatto Details of high-end weddings — Photo: Publicity/Duo Borgatto

“I say: you can have a cool party with R$ 4 thousand per guest. In a first interview with the bride and groom, I already amaze”, she jokes. But the increase has an explanation.

First, everything stopped. Then everything went up. Now it’s all opened up and it keeps rising. This combination of strong demand (many people wanting to get married and have a party) with high prices made the values ​​of services and products in the party sector explode, he says.

Influencer Juliana Motta is engaged and was taken by surprise by the new prices. Proposed in 2019, she had the planning interrupted in 2020. From there to here, to do the same wedding she had planned, around R$ 60 thousand, she will need to pay 4 times more than scheduled. And that’s because the spreadsheet hasn’t even closed yet.

Eating and drinking is expensive, right?

Buffet prices increased by 50%. If before it was possible to serve a good and basic menu from R$ 280 per person, now it is necessary to pay at least R$ 420. The basics have a white meat, a red meat, a pasta, a side dish (risotto or vegetables), salad, antipasti island, desserts and non-alcoholic cocktails. In the most elaborate, you can have foie gras, octopus and truffles.

Alcoholic beverages also play a part in raising the bill. “Today we pay for champagne from R$400. Before, it was R$300. And it goes a lot, an average consumption of a bottle for every two guests. , with many drinks, which costs another R$100 or R$120 per guest. From“, he lists. And there’s still wine and whiskey.

In addition, there are the details: invitation, calligrapher, sandals for the guests to dance at the party, souvenirs, tableware and table decorations and valet parking for the cars greatly increase the costs.

When you put all the cats in a spreadsheet, luxury weddings can exceed the value of R$ 1 million. “I’m ashamed of myself, because it’s a lot of money. But expensive is relative. We have to be careful when talking to someone so as not to sound snobbish”, worries Figueiredo.

Flower, a show apart

2 of 2 Floral arrangements made by André Pedrotti — Photo: Publicity / Helson Gomes Floral arrangements made by André Pedrotti — Photo: Disclosure / Helson Gomes

Can you get married without flowers?

Well, yes, but they are the charm of the event’s decoration. When it comes to the luxury market, “the sky is the limit for decoration and flower”says Figueiredo.

Juliana is one of those brides who is in the clouds when it comes to decoration. After struggling to find a place by the sea that would accommodate her guests, she had another scare.

“Without a doubt, what went up the most was the decoration. It was going to cost around R$ 30 thousand, which is already a lot. But everything went up, everyone is getting married in 2022 and 2023. And everyone wants to decorate with flowers, which is scarce here in Rio de Janeiro. So it really tripled in value. My ceremonial gets tired of saying that I want a wedding full of flowers, that’s why it’s expensive”, he says.

The expressive increase of this market weighed on the budget of the parties. Before the pandemic, the planner says that to organize a wedding for 400 people, she spent, on average, R$ 200 thousand on flowers and decoration. Today, the value reaches R$ 380 thousand.

“Ah, but can’t you find it cheaper?”. Here’s the thing: these are market prices, not a specific supplier, guarantees Figueiredo.

One of her suppliers is André Pedrotti, one of the most sought after florists for luxury parties in Brazil. And he tells in detail how everything we see every day (high dollar, problems in the distribution chains, fuel skyrocketing) converged so that the price of flowers increased by 300% on average:

Royalties: First, did you know that you have to pay royalties on the flowers ? He says that there are three rose laboratories in the world that develop the buds and charge a little money from those who plant them. AND the price of this royalty accompanies the dollar . As the value of the currency rose a lot this year, it also made production more expensive.

First, did you know that ? He says that there are three rose laboratories in the world that develop the buds and charge a little money from those who plant them. AND . As the value of the currency rose a lot this year, it also made production more expensive. Fertilizer: The inputs to guarantee the production of flowers, such as manure and fertilizers are imported (ie, bought in dollars) and also rose.

The inputs to guarantee the production of flowers, such as (ie, bought in dollars) and also rose. Fuels: And, to top it off, greenhouses to keep the flowers cool are maintained with diesel or coal . Fuels had a price boom after the Ukrainian war.

And, to top it off, . Fuels had a price boom after the Ukrainian war. Auction: There are a lot of people wanting to buy. AND all buyers vie for the flowers at the Holambra auction , in the interior of São Paulo, which takes place only three times a week. If you don’t bid fast and high, you run the risk of running out of flowers at the end of the virtual “trade”.

The price of driving the flowers is also high. They ride in refrigerated trucks from Holambra to São Paulo. And, from the capital, they spread to the place of the parties. To decorate a wedding in Manaus last month, Pedrotti occupied 70% of a plane with flowers.

At roses are the flowers used in greater volume at parties. Her button went from R$0.30 to R$3 .

are the flowers used in greater volume at parties. . At tulips They also help with volume. And a pack went from R$22 to R$35 .

They also help with volume. . At orchids are the darlings. Her branch increased from R$12 to R$30 .

are the darlings. . And the peonies are the most disputed, because they give little and are charming. And more expensive: a button costs from R$25 to R$30.

Rico also cries for discount

Even those who have a lot of money to afford a party also cry for discounts and feel the impact of the increases, or because they compare budget with previous parties or with those of friends.

But even with the high prices, Ana Julia says she never had as much party as she does now. “We still have clients from 2020 and 2021 weddings. And the eagerness of new clients wanting to celebrate at all costs. People got married again on Fridays, they started getting married on Sundays, it stopped being just on Saturdays. I have a wedding on Thursday next.”