The truth behind the dozens of layoffs on Globo and CNN Brasil

Among the 11 million unemployed in Brazil there are thousands of media professionals. The communication market is going through one of its worst phases.

The recent mass dismissal in the Rio de Janeiro newsroom of CNN Brasil increased the insecurity of those who work in television. Who will be the next calls to HR?

The channel launched in March 2020 is not in crisis. The owner, Rubens Menin, is among the richest men in the country (a fortune of R$ 6 billion) and shows a willingness to continue investing in the project.

The issue is to reduce expenses to adapt to the new times, with a relevant increase in the cost of TV operations and the impact of economic instability on advertisers' investments.







A broadcaster 100% focused on journalism has a harder time closing the account — and, therefore, also making a profit — than a channel with much of its programming dedicated to entertainment.

The drastic reduction in activities at CNN Brasil in Rio also has to do with priorities. In an election year, the biggest news-generating centers (and which require more production funds) are Brasília and São Paulo.

The case of Globo is similar. There’s no shortage of money. The channel has more than R$10 billion in reserves and investments. The layoffs are part of the group’s restructuring process.

The departure of several journalism medallions with 20, 30, 40 years of service is explained by the goal of renovating the department. The summit decided to include younger – and, in due course, lower-paid reporters in the video.

After the elections and in the last weeks of the year, there should be more layoffs on TVs. An unpleasant tradition derisively called ‘bird’ in the journalistic world.