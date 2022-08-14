Three celebrities who rocked as children; Look

Remember three celebrities who rocked as children.

Three famous child actors who rocked as children, grew up and ended up disappearing from the media. After all, the celebrity world is often ungrateful to some personalities and others really give up on their career.

Of course, the career of an actor and actress does not start overnight and to become famous in life, they need to fight hard.

THE Globe for example, it is a great showcase for child artists, who gradually gain the public’s favor and foster a space on the small screen, where the viewer ends up following the artist’s growth through his characters.

The public saw it grow Bruna Marquezine, Carla Diaz, Isabelle Drummond and Marina Ruy Barbosafor example, who are currently big stars and started as children on TV.

Out of Globe, Maisa and Larissa Manoela are examples of the last generation who started their careers at a very young age and today enjoy the pleasure of working at Globe.

Those who are dedicated and have a well-advised career are able to progress in their careers, becoming famous and recognized young people in the artistic world.

REMEMBER THE ARTISTS BELOW:

MIGUEL ROMULO

The actor Miguel Romulo debuted in Lady of destination (2004) on the skin of Reginaldowhich in adulthood was interpreted by Eduardo Moscovis.

After amending several works during his transition from childhood to adolescence, Miguel Romulois even on display in the rerun of The favorite (2008), shown in the afternoons of Globe on Shiva’s skin.

With several soap operas under his belt, his last appearance was in It’s a good world (2016). Despite still being in the artistic career, he has been away from the feuilletons for some time.

ARETHA OLIVEIRA

For those who don’t know, Aretha Oliveira made the Paw in the first version of Chiquititas at the SBTwhich had in its cast Fernanda Souza, Flávia Monteiro, Bruno Gagliasso, Débora Falabellaamong other talents.

Aretha Oliveira even made a cameo in the soap opera of Globe, Life pages, but did not get more prominent roles. She currently has a YouTube channel.

PEDRO MALTA

One of the most successful child actors of the 2000s in Globe, Pedro Malta debuted in Student’s Heart (2002), where he amended in kubanacan (2003), Starting over (2004) and several films with Renato Aragão and Xuxa.

Pedro Malta as a teenager migrated to record TV, where he acted in Proof of love (2005) and played twins. After concluding his contract with Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, he decided to abandon his artistic career.