Tite admits and reflects on Neymar’s dependence on the Seleção: “We always have to depend on great athletes” | Brazilian Team

During his six years at the helm of the Brazilian national team, coach Tite has dealt several times with his team’s dependence on Neymar’s quality. The PSG ace goes to the Qatar Cup as the great hope of Brazilian football in the fight for the sixth championship.

Participating in ESPN’s “Resenha” program, Tite treated the “Neymardependence” naturally. He said that all clubs and national teams have a bigger share of their great players. Alongside Silas and Zinho, commentators on the sports channel and former players, Tite commented:

1 of 1 Neymar greets Tite in the presentation to the Brazilian team – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar greets Tite in the presentation to the Brazilian team – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

– In other words, politely, (if any) “Neymardependence”? Of course yes. You always have to depend on great athletes. How can a national team, how can a great team do without Silas, Zinho, Neymar, Coutinho? – said the coach, citing the former players and also the midfielder of Aston Villa.

But the coach pointed out that the structure of the team – well-connected and with new players on the rise – leaves him with more elements to take other actions even without Neymar.

– The great team, the great selection depends on its great athletes. Of course yes. Just as it will depend on Vini Jr’s growth, on Raphinha’s affirmation, on Thiago Silva’s consolidation. This dependence, not only on him, but on this whole structure – commented the coach.