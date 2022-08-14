Titi Müller reassures fans after undergoing new spine surgery: ‘Everything is fine’ | celebrities



Titi Müller reassures fans after undergoing new surgeryPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Titi Müller used social networks this Saturday to reassure fans after undergoing a new spine surgery. On Instagram, the presenter recalled an accident she suffered in 2018 and explained that as a result of the episode, she needed to be operated on once again in order to relieve the chronic pain she began to feel in her body.

“In 2018, I had the most ‘tragicomic’ episode of my life, I was run over by a swing on stage at a party and thrown from a considerable height,” Titi began in a video. “In addition to 6 pins in the collarbone and memory loss, I got a crippling pain in this ‘spine’ with a 45 face and 80 resonance as a gift”, she said, good-naturedly.

“It hitched pregnancy with a pandemic, breastfeeding and life passing by, and now I can finally focus on my physical and mental health”, explained the presenter, who is the mother of Benjamin, 2 years old. “United of chronic pain, we are together! Thank you for all the messages of affection, good energies, prayers and witchcraft. I’m already home and everything is fine! Now go! And thank you my love, Gentil Nascimento, for your patience and support in all my ‘BOs’. I love you!”, he concluded.

