TO representative at Miss Brasil Plus Size talks about self-love and dream of parading at SPFW: ‘I want to be noticed’ | Tocantins

Jennifer Azevedo, 36 years old, lives in Palmas and exudes self-love. It is she who will represent Tocantins in the Miss Brasil Plus Size 2022 contest, between September 12 and 16, in Maceió. In an interview with g1 the influencer spoke about acceptance, representation, offensive comments and the dream of parading at São Paulo Fashion Week: ‘I want to be noticed’.

Beautiful, confident and now, with a sash and a miss crown on her head. Her smile doesn’t fit on her face. It’s just that the influencer’s childhood dream is finally taking shape.

“I say that Miss’s dream is a girl’s dream. Every girl dreams, it’s a princess dream, the crown, the dress, the sash. I’ve always loved to photograph, parade. At age 7, I took my first modeling course. I was a ballerina when I was younger, all this involves this dream”.

For some, it’s more of a beauty contest. Jennifer sees it as a great opportunity to represent and influence thousands of women across Brazil.

“This contest will be different. It’s the miss with women who are worth knowing, who have stories to tell, who will help other people’s lives. I already feel the weight of representing my state and representing a greater cause.”

The Palmas resident says she was surprised when she was invited by the organization to participate in the contest. During the days of the event, the candidates will have to show all their beauty, friendliness and skill in the parades with typical attire, swimwear and evening wear. In addition, candidates will participate in live interviews, photo shoots and workshops.

“We are having weekly mentorships with guidance on the catwalk and posture. I’ve also been studying more about my causes, talking to other women and taking care of my beauty more,” she said with a smile.

With one month to go before the start of the event, anxiety takes over Miss Plus Size Tocantins. A few days ago, she produced herself to take the official photos and already felt the weight of the crown.

“I went to do the official photos and the anxiety was running high. By the time I put the crown on, it was a burden. I said: ‘My God, there’s no going back, now it’s a rocket, it’s just forward’. It was a feeling of great responsibility, anxiety is knocking on the door”.

Unlike many women, Jennifer didn’t have to go through the acceptance process. She remembers that from a very young age she learned to love her way and her own curves.

“Every fat woman has society’s gaze on her. I’ve always had a positive point because I’ve always loved myself. It’s surreal, it’s unrealistic, people who live with me know that I never stopped wearing a bikini because of my body, I never stopped wearing clothes, I never stopped going somewhere, I never had that”.

Despite high self-esteem and self-love, the miss confesses that offensive comments directed at her were common.

“I always heard comments like, ‘Who’s so-and-so? That fat one?’ Some people said to my husband when we were dating: ‘How do you date a fat girl?’ But thank God it never affected me, I always had support from the family, my mother always put me up, to sing, to dance, to participate, she always said that I was beautiful. That foundation is important.”

Jennifer was born in Anápolis (GO) and has lived in Pará and Minas Gerais. 14 years ago she moved to Tocantins. She worked in clothing stores, until she resigned and decided to forge her own path. Currently, she invests in her career as a model and digital influencer.

Recently, he participated in the campaign for a store in Palmas and the project opened doors. She started to partner with other companies. In social networks, she seeks to contribute with information about trends in the fashion world.

“For some years now, the plus market has grown significantly and that helps us. When women accept each other, entrepreneurs begin to understand that they need to manufacture ideal clothes for these women. We like fashion, we want to wear colors, not just black. We want to live this current fashion, this made the market accelerate”.

The hope is that contests like this will value plus-size models. Jennifer’s dream is to shine even more and, who knows, spread beauty, self-esteem and love in national fashion shows.

“Have you ever thought about seeing me parading at São Paulo Fashion Week? We have to play far, it is an opportunity, the market is there, I want to be noticed because if I am noticed, the state of Tocantins will be looked at and I will take more girls with me”, he concluded.