Tom Holland announces hiatus from social media to take care of mental health

The actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in theaters, warned that he is stepping away from social media for a while. He posted a video on Instagram explaining that he has decided to delete the apps from his phone, citing the fact that it is affecting his mental health.

‘I think Instagram and Twitter are too stimulating. I get caught up in a cycle of reading things about myself on the internet and it has taken a toll on my mental health. So I decided to take a break and delete the apps’

In Spider-Man: No Return Home, Peter Parker will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as the world’s most beloved hero after being revealed by the Daily Bugle report, with a recording made by Mysterio in the previous film.

Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, as well as having his reputation ruined by thinking he was the one who killed Mysterio and putting his loved ones at risk, Parker asks Doctor Strange to make everyone forget his true identity. . However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous when villains from other versions of Spider-Man from other universes end up in his world.

Now, Peter will not only stop villains from his other versions and return them to his original universe, but also learn that with great power comes great responsibility as a hero.