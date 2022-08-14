Total Linhas Aéreas authorized to use different devices in the cabin of the Boeing 727 and 737





The company Total Linhas Aéreas received temporary authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for its crew to use portable devices to consult aeronautical publications, in place of printed materials. The approval applies to the Boeing 737-400 and Boeing 727-200 freighter models.

The new equipment is known in aviation as the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and is composed of a hardware and software system, developed for use on the ground or in flight, which allows pilots to store and view documents in digital format as well as the use of applications aimed at aircraft operation and/or flight planning.

According to the regulations, EFBs can be used as long as the information provided meets the following criteria: a) the format must be equivalent to the printed one; and b) the information provided for navigation, planning and performance purposes is valid and updated.





When any in-flight consultation publication is replaced, it is mandatory

that there is an alternative means of access (backup) to available information on board

in the EFB. This alternative medium may consist of printed material or an EFB

additional.

The pilot-in-command is responsible for ensuring that the EFB battery has sufficient charge to carry out the flight, considering taxi times, alternatives, waiting and any reservations. In order to optimize the performance and security of the EFB, it is recommended that it only contain applications or software necessary for its intended functions.



