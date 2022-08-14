Two tons of garbage are removed from an accumulator house in Manaus

Manaus/AM – The Municipal Department of Urban Cleaning (Semulsp), carried out, this Saturday (13), the cleaning of the residence of an accumulator, on Martins Santana street, Morro da Liberdade neighborhood, South Zone of the city. More than two tons of waste were removed from the house. The action took place after residents asked the city for assistance.

According to the undersecretary of operations at Semulsp, José Rebouças, two trucks were needed to remove the waste from the accumulator house. All the action was carried out with the consent of the resident, who accompanied the entire work.

“The city government is supporting the removal of waste that was bothering and worrying residents with the amount of material that was reaching the street, in addition to attracting rodents to the region”, said Rebouças, who added that part of the waste went to the recycling sector.

According to metallurgist Ricardo Marques, 42, who lives near the accumulator’s house, the excess waste had been on the street for more than five years.

“His house was already ‘making’ a bad smell for us residents, in addition to attracting rats to our homes as well. We want to thank Manaus City Hall for answering our call and for their work,” he said.

The removal of garbage, in addition to preserving the health of the resident, also prevents the spread of diseases to neighboring houses, since the accumulation of garbage favors the proliferation of pests and the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

Semulsp also took an Environmental Education team to the site, which carried out awareness-raising work for both the owner of the house and the residents of the surroundings.