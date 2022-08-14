Uber Rewards Program to End Soon

Uber has announced that its Uber Rewards program will be ending soon. The information was given this Saturday (13) in a succinct communication to users by email, without explaining the reason for the change or if the program will be replaced by another.

According to the schedule informed by the company, users will be able to accumulate points until August 31. Points can be exchanged for benefits until October 31. Finally, on November 1st, the program will be fully closed.

How does Uber Rewards work?

Uber’s rewards program works like this: the more trips you take, the more points you earn. By accumulating points, you are framed in one of the four available levels: blue, gold, platinum or diamond.

The first level is Blue and it is the default level. The second is Gold, which is unlocked with 400 points. The third is Platinum, achieved from 1,500 points. Finally, the Diamond level is reached with 4,000 points.

However, the level is not fixed. During the six-month period, you accumulate points and enjoy the benefits of that tier. After the accrual window period, the points zero and the program member must accrue new points.

See the advantages of each level:

Gold: drivers with good ratings, priority support, choice of rewards and earn 1 point for every dollar spent on a trip (double for Uber Black and Comfort);

drivers with good ratings, priority support, choice of rewards and earn 1 point for every dollar spent on a trip (double for Uber Black and Comfort); Platinum: Gold level benefits, plus one-way price protection and priority boarding at airports;

Gold level benefits, plus one-way price protection and priority boarding at airports; Diamond: Diamond tier benefits, plus earn 4x points with rides on Uber Black or Comfort.

Currently, redeemable points give you 5% off a trip or 5% cashback when booking a hotel on Booking.com.

