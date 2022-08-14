UFC: Priscila “ex-Pedrita” knocks out Ariane Lipski in one minute | combat

Fans had to wait an extra week for the duel between Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski and the fight lasted just 1min05 this Saturday, but it was enough time to make the crowd go wild in San Diego. The fighter from Niteroi applied the lightning knockout after an insane exchange between her compatriots. The fight was supposed to take place at flyweight (up to 56kg) last week, but the curitibana had a bad weight cut and the rescheduled confrontation took place at bantamweight (up to 61kg).

– Always fighting for the public is wonderful. This is a show and we are here to make you get out of your chair and vibrate (…). My strength is my family, it’s in pain that I grow, it’s in the beating that I grow, and the more you try to take me down the more I will grow. And look, Dana (White) and Mick (Maynard), put me in a fight next week! – shot the 33-year-old Brazilian in the interview on top of the cage.

1 of 6 Priscila Cachoeira defeated Ariane Lipski by TKO at 1min05 of R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Priscila Cachoeira defeated Ariane Lipski by TKO at 1min05 of R1 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the fight, Priscila went up and released her right hand, which went in. Ariane accepted the free exchange and also connected her right hand to the opponent’s face, but the answer came with a left hook from Priscila that made Ariane fall. Priscila felt the good moment and started to fire a barrage of blows from above until the referee stopped the fight.

Priscila “Zumbi Girl” now has a record with 12 wins and four losses, and lives up to two straight wins, with four triumphs in the last four fights. She had already beaten South Korean Ji Yeon Kim this year by decision.

Armored is finished by Meerschaert

After losing to Alex Poatan in the previous fight, Bruno Blindado returned to the Octagon this Saturday and was defeated again. In a middleweight duel (up to 84kg), the Brazilian succumbed to Gerald Meerschaert, who won by submission with a guillotine choke at 1:39 of the third round. The 34-year-old American, who completed 50 fights in MMA, reached the mark of 35 professional victories, 27 of them by submission. Bruno Blindado now has three wins and two losses in Ultimate.

In the first round, Bruno Blindado was already finding it difficult to find his opponent in the cage. Gerald Meerschaert kept the Brazilian away by connecting good kicks to the beltline and showing his evasion when Blindado tried to shorten. With two minutes to go, the American entered the Brazilian’s legs and applied the takedown with ease. Underneath, Armored tried to be aggressive and attack, but Meerschaert found the elbows better. In the last 15 seconds, the American got an angle to throw good punches from above.

In the next round, Bruno tried to go after Meerschaert and rejected the takedowns. Playing more in the long run, the American soon began to play more with the Brazilian, as he was more tired. A high kick entered Armored’s head, who absorbed it. After avoiding another takedown attempt, the Brazilian cornered his opponent and threw hard blows, but the American circled to escape. Soon after, Meerschaert connected a low kick that made the Brazilian’s knee bend.

The third round already showed Bruno Blindado even more tired and looking for a knockout at all costs. He still rejected another takedown attempt and tried to shorten anyway to find Meerschaert, but with little more than a minute the American landed a left hook that went straight into Armored’s face. The Brazilian swayed and landed on a sitting position, and then Meerschaert threw more punches until he went to the neck. Armored tried to turn, but ended up giving up when Meerschaert pressed in a better position.

Iasmin Lucindo loses in UFC debut

The fighter from Ceará Iasmin Lucindo, only 20 years old, didn’t get the victory in his debut at Ultimate, but he had a very busy fight with Yazmin Jauregui, who won by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28) the fight at strawweight (up to 52kg). The Mexican, with the triumph, remained undefeated in her career, now with nine wins in nine fights. The Brazilian now has 13 victories and five defeats. The two had an even and busy duel over the three rounds, often in a frank exchange in the short distance.

