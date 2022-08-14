US Teens Break Guinness Record While Raising Money for Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Using almost 5,000 cereal boxes, teenagers from the Chicago Children United for Ukraine group created a mosaic that became a Guinness World Record this Thursday (11).

“We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine,” said 15-year-old Michael Kotcher. “So we decided to break a record with a good cause behind it.”

The Ukrainian flag mosaic used 4,932 cereal boxes and ended up with a final size of 26 meters long by 10 meters wide, according to a surveyor heard by the local newspaper “The Chicago Sun-Times”.

“Corn Pops represent the fields for the background of the flag, and Rice Krispies represent the sky for the Ukrainian flag,” said 16-year-old Ryder Shiffman.

The aim of the project is to attract the attention of donors. According to the teens, all proceeds will be sent to the non-profit organization Razom for Ukraine.

Teenagers are not only providing financial support for Ukraine but also for their local community as well.

“We were like, ‘What are we going to do with the cereal boxes when we’re done with this?'” Shiffman said. “Then we thought, ‘We should donate them to a charity or something.’ So we decided to donate it to the Greater Chicago Food Depot.”

“It’s great because we’re helping globally and locally,” Kotcher said.

1 of 2 Teenagers make a mosaic of the Ukrainian flag using cereal boxes in Chicago, United States – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction Teenagers make a mosaic of the Ukrainian flag using cereal boxes in Chicago, United States – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction