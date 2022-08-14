Vaccination coverage plummets in the last ten years, and polio threatens Brazil again – News

In the last ten years, polio vaccine coverage has dropped from 96.5% (2012) to 61.3% (2021), a figure that raises the alarm, especially at a time when the disease is detected in some countries.

Data from DataSUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System) show that, until this Friday (12), the level of children vaccinated against polio — a serious and incurable disease — did not even reach 50%.

“It is important to contextualize that, in the past, polio was an extremely serious disease, it killed people, left children with paralysis and sequelae for the rest of their lives”, recalls pediatrician Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) and the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics).

The last case of the disease here was in 1989. In 1994, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the eradication of the disease in Brazil. But it remained endemic — with frequent outbreaks — in Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Asia.





This year, samples of the virus have already been found in the New York sewers, in the United States, and London, in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Israel and Malawi in Africaconfirmed cases of the disease.

Maria Isabel, an infectious disease specialist and vaccine consultant at Delboni Medicina Diagnóstica, part of the Dasa group, draws attention to the circulation of the virus.

“We live in the world in a globalized way and, when we least expect it, we can have the reintroduction of a virus that did not circulate here in Brazil”, he emphasizes.





Little epidemiological and environmental surveillance

In 2021, the WHO placed Brazil alongside Haiti and Venezuela as a country at high risk of reintroduction of the disease. In addition to the low vaccination coverage, the explanation for our being in the same condition as less developed neighbors is the lack of environmental and epidemiological surveillance.

“Brazil has low environmental surveillance, low surveillance of flaccid paralysis and low vaccination coverage. It is an invitation for us to have polio here, it takes time to recognize it, and it is already widespread”, says Kfouri.

The environmental surveillance to which the doctor refers is precisely done from the collection and analysis of sewage samples, in which it is possible to detect the virus and attest to its circulation in a community.

The infectious disease specialist agrees and completes: “The big problem with poliomyelitis, as it circulates in a way that people cannot easily recognize, it can affect someone who has not received the vaccine, and they can have the disease in the paralytic form and be sequelae for the rest of your life”, says Maria Isabel.





What is polio?

Poliomyelitis, a disease caused by enteroviruses, initially infects the nasopharynx and leads to an intestinal infection, and in most cases, recovery is rapid.

Less than 1% of those infected will have the most severe form, called paralysis. In it, the virus affects the musculature, usually of the lower limbs on one side only, and the person is left with a sequel for the rest of their lives.

“It is worrying the possibility that we have people who have not taken the vaccine, in a regimen that is quiet, safe, and may have a disease that will leave them with a serious problem for the rest of their lives”, says the infectologist.





Why did people stop vaccinating children?

There are many reasons for the drop in adherence to vaccines, especially in a country the size of Brazil, and it is possible to see the difference in behavior with data from DataSUS.

For example, in 2021, the North region had the lowest coverage: 53%. Then come the Northeast (54.5%), Southeast (63.8%), Midwest (65.8%) and South (72.2%).

“There are several causes in different locations, but against the background of all this, as a common cause for all places, there is a low perception of risk. Vaccines are successful because they eliminate diseases, and people no longer feel threatened. It is the perception of risk that moves us towards prevention”, explains Kfouri.





Infectologist Maria Isabel adds: “We don’t have many cases of disease, people are not afraid of what they don’t see”.

Communication about the disease and the availability of vaccines in the SUS are essential to make Brazil reach ideal rates of immunization against polio again — above 90% adherence.

“We need to continue motivating and explaining vaccination even without people living with the disease. This also applies to health professionals. Young professionals who also do not treat, do not care, do not emphatically recommend, as we recommended decades ago, that we charged the calendar on time”, points out Kfouri.





National vaccination campaign

The country is in the midst of a vaccination campaign against the disease that runs until September 9. To be considered immunized, a child needs to receive five doses of the vaccine, three in the first year, one at 1 year and three months and a booster at 4 years.

In addition to polio, all immunizing agents that are part of the national calendar of the PNI (National Immunization Plan) are being offered to children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.



Five reasons for the return of measles and polio



