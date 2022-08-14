Vale-Gás takes the lead in the waiting list for government programs

Vale-gás nacional is the social assistance of the Federal Government that currently has the longest waiting list. understand better below

O gas voucher is the social benefit of the Federal Government, which currently has the longest waiting list. According to some data, the program helps in the purchase of gas cylinders and millions of Brazilians are waiting to enter the payroll.

The Federal Government’s national gas voucher was issued at the end of 2021 and requires beneficiaries to be registered in the active CadÚnico or to be part of the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security).

It is even necessary that users have a per capita income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606). According to the internal evaluation of the Chamber of Deputies, approximately 24 million Brazilians fit the rules and should receive the benefit.

Is there a budget for the benefit?

The Federal Government is free to serve only as many people as the budget allows. According to data from the Ministry of Citizenship, currently more than 5 million people are receiving the national gas voucher. Thus, more than 19 million are still waiting for a vacancy.

The Government informed that there is no space in the budget to serve all users who are entitled to the benefit. For this reason, a limit was created to give preference to only a part of this audience. Currently, the preferred public that is part of the program is those who are part of Auxílio Brasil with the lowest per capita incomes.

Gas Ticket Calendar

As the Federal Government has not yet finished the waiting list to acquire the national gas voucher in 2022, it is likely that the number of users on the list has increased in recent months.

In August, the dates of the Vale-Gás calendar were brought forward. Check it out below:

NIS 1: August 9th;

NIS 2: August 10;

NIS 3: August 11;

NIS 4: August 12;

NIS 5: August 15;

NIS 6: August 16;

NIS 7: August 17;

NIS 8: August 18;

NIS 9: August 19;

NIS 0: August 22nd.

