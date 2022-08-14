Vandoorne is Formula E world champion. Check classification – Formula E News

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Vandoorne is Formula E world champion. Check classification – Formula E News 1 Views

Vandoorne scored in 15 of 16 races and took the cup with deservedness (Photo: Formula E)

THE GRAND FINAL HAS ARRIVED: FORMULA AND GET READY TO DECIDE TITLE IN SEOUL

The second race of the Formula E weekend in Seoul only confirmed what was already expected: Stoffel Vandoorne lifted the world champion cup for the first time and became the seventh champion in eight seasons of existence of the category. With the second place in race 2, the Belgian closed his participation in 2021/2022 with 213 points in total: one victory and eight podiums in 16 races.

Interestingly, the vice-leader Mitch Evans won much more than the champion – there were four triumphs: two in Rome, one in Jakarta and another in Seoul – but he didn’t take the cup. The New Zealander finished with 180 points and a situation very similar to third-placed Edoardo Mortara, who was also first in four competitions, but was left to see ships with 169 goals.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Mortara won the last race of the year, but it was too late to think about the title (Photo: FIA Formula E)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Jean-Èric Vergne finished in fourth place after showing that he would fight for the title for most of the season, with 144 points. The Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi appears soon after, in a triple tie: both Jake Dennis and Robin Frijns added the same 126 points of the Venturi pilot, but the Dutchman was in seventh for not having won any race.

The tiebreaker between Di Grassi and Dennis, however, is more complicated: the drivers are tied in the number of wins and also in the second, third and fourth places, with the Brazilian in advantage only for having added a fifth position more than the Briton.

António Félix da Costa, with 122 points, Nyck de Vries, who ended the season with 106, and Pascal Wehrlein, who totaled 71, complete the top-10 of the final classification of 2022.

Formula E 2021/2022, Drivers’ Championship, Final Classification:

poleswinsSPOTS
1S VANDOORNEBELmercedestwo1213
twoM EVANSNZLJaguar14180
3AND DEADSUIMercedes venturitwo4169
4JE VERGNEFRADS Techeetahtwo144
5L DI GRASSIBRMercedes venturi1126
6J DENNISINGAndrettitwo1126
7R FRIJNSHOLenvision126
8AF OF THE COASTPERDS Techeetah31122
9NUMBER OF VRIESHOLmercedes1two106
10P WEHRLEINALEPorsche1171
11NO CASSIDYNZLenvision1168
12LOTTERERALEPorsche63
13S BIRDINGJaguar51
14THE ROWLANDINGmahindra132
15S BUEMISUINissan30
16THE ASKEWUSAAndretti24
17SIMSINGmahindra14
18THE TURVEYINGNIO6
19M GUNTHERALENissan6
20S SEVENTH CHAMBERBRDragon Pensketwo
21D TICKTUMINGNIO1
22NNATOFRAJaguar0
23TO GIOVINAZZIITADragon Penske0
24S FENESTRAZFRADragon Penske0

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bernard speaks after information on negotiations with Corinthians

Corinthians moves in the market in search of a name to replace Willian’s departure, officially …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved