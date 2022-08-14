Vandoorne is Formula E world champion. Check classification – Formula E News

Vandoorne scored in 15 of 16 races and took the cup with deservedness (Photo: Formula E)

THE GRAND FINAL HAS ARRIVED: FORMULA AND GET READY TO DECIDE TITLE IN SEOUL

The second race of the Formula E weekend in Seoul only confirmed what was already expected: Stoffel Vandoorne lifted the world champion cup for the first time and became the seventh champion in eight seasons of existence of the category. With the second place in race 2, the Belgian closed his participation in 2021/2022 with 213 points in total: one victory and eight podiums in 16 races.

Interestingly, the vice-leader Mitch Evans won much more than the champion – there were four triumphs: two in Rome, one in Jakarta and another in Seoul – but he didn’t take the cup. The New Zealander finished with 180 points and a situation very similar to third-placed Edoardo Mortara, who was also first in four competitions, but was left to see ships with 169 goals.

Mortara won the last race of the year, but it was too late to think about the title (Photo: FIA Formula E)

Jean-Èric Vergne finished in fourth place after showing that he would fight for the title for most of the season, with 144 points. The Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi appears soon after, in a triple tie: both Jake Dennis and Robin Frijns added the same 126 points of the Venturi pilot, but the Dutchman was in seventh for not having won any race.

The tiebreaker between Di Grassi and Dennis, however, is more complicated: the drivers are tied in the number of wins and also in the second, third and fourth places, with the Brazilian in advantage only for having added a fifth position more than the Briton.

António Félix da Costa, with 122 points, Nyck de Vries, who ended the season with 106, and Pascal Wehrlein, who totaled 71, complete the top-10 of the final classification of 2022.

Formula E 2021/2022, Drivers’ Championship, Final Classification:

poles wins SPOTS 1 S VANDOORNE BEL mercedes two 1 213 two M EVANS NZL Jaguar 1 4 180 3 AND DEAD SUI Mercedes venturi two 4 169 4 JE VERGNE FRA DS Techeetah two – 144 5 L DI GRASSI BR Mercedes venturi – 1 126 6 J DENNIS ING Andretti two 1 126 7 R FRIJNS HOL envision – – 126 8 AF OF THE COAST PER DS Techeetah 3 1 122 9 NUMBER OF VRIES HOL mercedes 1 two 106 10 P WEHRLEIN ALE Porsche 1 1 71 11 NO CASSIDY NZL envision 1 1 68 12 LOTTERER ALE Porsche – – 63 13 S BIRD ING Jaguar – – 51 14 THE ROWLAND ING mahindra 1 – 32 15 S BUEMI SUI Nissan – – 30 16 THE ASKEW USA Andretti – – 24 17 SIMS ING mahindra – – 14 18 THE TURVEY ING NIO – – 6 19 M GUNTHER ALE Nissan – – 6 20 S SEVENTH CHAMBER BR Dragon Penske – – two 21 D TICKTUM ING NIO – – 1 22 NNATO FRA Jaguar – – 0 23 TO GIOVINAZZI ITA Dragon Penske – – 0 24 S FENESTRAZ FRA Dragon Penske – – 0

