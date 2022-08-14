Vow Renewal! Check out the photos of Cleo and Leandro D’Lucca’s wedding at Candomblé

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9uR30yVlMQI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Last Friday (12) Cleo decided to share with her 20.5 million of followers on Instagram, her album of the renewal of vows from her marriage to Leandro D’Lucca, at Candomblé.

The couple has been together since January 2021 and had already exchanged rings in the same year in a simple ceremony. Now, the renovation that took place at the beginning of July, was attended by the actress’s mother, Gloria Pires and her brothers, Antônia and Ana Morais and Fiuk, in addition to select close friends.

In the caption of the publication, Cleo wrote “Blessed in axé with the love of family and godparents. Thank you, babalorixá Paulo de Oya for receiving us and for taking care of us with so much love and seriousness. I love you all”.

Cleo launches webseries based on short stories from her book

The singer, actress and film producer Cleo, launched her new webseries about her recent literary project “Everybody I Loved Already Made Me Cry”.

There are five episodes of approximately one minute each, which will be featured on the actress’s Instagram and Tik Tok. She acts as if she were in a therapy session, in a dialogue between therapist and patient, bringing a special participation to each episode.

