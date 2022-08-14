Web pyre with rivals Deborah Secco and Wanessa Camargo meeting at Globo

On Saturday (13), at a certain moment of ‘Altas Horas’, the image leaves Wanessa Camargo, who is singing, and goes in the direction of Deborah Secco, sitting very close.

The actress shoots a sideways glance at the singer. There is a certain disdain. Upon noticing the approach of the camera, she opens a mischievous smile.

Attentive, the internet reacts instantly. Several posts pointed out a possible air of debauchery by the soap opera star. “When I try to hide my rancidity lol,” @kat_prin wrote on Twitter.

User Dudu Leocádio also mocked the situation. “I’m not so spiritually evolved to share the same space, like Deborah Secco and Wanessa.”







Audience noticed Deborah’s not discreet look against Wanessa Photo: Playback/TV

Anyone who followed celebrity news in the early 2000s knows what this is about. In 2003, a rumor emerged that Dado Dolabella was cheating on his fiancée Deborah Secco, with whom he lived, with Wanessa Camargo, his ex.

The gossip gained so much dimension that the actress’s advice came to express itself. “She (Deborah) is super secure in her relationship with him,” she told the press in August of that year.

The rumor became fact. The following month, the couple announced their breakup. In the aftermath, Dado and Wanessa assumed they were together again.

Shortly after, the troubled relationship even generated the cover of ‘Contigo!’ with the singer caught crying during an argument with the heartthrob. The reason? New ‘tititi’ of alleged infidelity by Dado.

Because of this tense past, many people reacted incredulously when Wanessa and Marcus Buaiz announced the end of their 17-year marriage amid the rumors of the singer’s rapprochement with Dado.

Once again, it wasn’t gossip, it was the truth: after viralizing a photo of them together in an esoteric ritual, the singer of the hit ‘O Amor Não Deixa’ and the champion of the 1st edition of ‘A Fazenda’ gave up trying to hide the resumption of romance.

The list of Dado’s ex-girlfriends is extensive. It’s hard not to cross paths backstage or on camera. Among them are Danielle Winits, Adriane Galisteu, Luana Piovani and Viviane Sarahyba.

