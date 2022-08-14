What does BB say about the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

The payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil and BPC was approved, see if Banco do Brasil will offer

According to Fausto Ribeiro, president of Banco do Brasil (BB), the institution, together with Caixa Econômica Federal, analyzes conditions, terms and risks of a possible offer of a payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. He also stated that he will have a technical position on the issue and that there was no request for the bank to make this line of credit available.

“We are looking for alternatives and if we think we should enter, with satisfactory risk conditions, we will certainly enter” – said the president of BB during the presentation of the bank’s results for the second quarter of the year.

BPC payroll

The president of BB also said that the beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will have access to consigned credit at the institution. Ribeiro was present at the meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), last Monday (8). Where the Chief Executive made an appeal for banks to reduce payroll-deductible rates, especially for the public benefiting from the BPC.

“The president asked all banks to look at this audience and to take into account the vulnerability of these people. This is part of our analysis and the provision (of the payroll loan) has to fit in people’s pockets to make sense and bring return to our shareholders. This is the position that will be taken into consideration”, said Ribeiro.

Big banks will not offer

Large private banks such as Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, Nubank and BMG will not offer payroll-deductible credit. This is because most institutions consider that the operation has high risk for both the bank and the customer. Since there is no pre-established ceiling on interest, the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00 must be paid by the government until December of this year.

According to Bradesco’s president, Ocatavio de Lazari, the benefit is offered to people who are in financial difficulties. That is, in a situation of vulnerability, and so the bank decided not to make this type of credit available. Because, with the high interest rates and default, Bradesco revised its credit models and made the concession criteria more rigid in the current scenario.

default

Banks had an increase in delinquency in the first half and, with the high interest rates, this situation should continue in the second half of this year. Thus, at BB, the default rate of individuals increased in the last quarter. Thus, the institution expects an increase in the index with the growth of the loan portfolio in operations considered more risky.

Image: Leonidas Santana / shutterstock.com