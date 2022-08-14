What is gas assistance? | Economy

The gas voucher — or gas allowance — is a social benefit created to help lower-income families buy cooking gas. The price of the input soared during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the beneficiaries received, every two months, the amount corresponding to at least 50% of the national average resale price of the 13 kg cylinder. Last Tuesday (9), the payment was boosted and rose to 100% of the value of the cylinder, of R$ 110.

The full average value of the cylinder unit will be paid in the months of August, October and December.

The increase in the value of the benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. In January 2023, families will once again receive the average value of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder.

The program lasts for 5 years. Thus, as the payment will be every two months, the forecast is that 30 installments will be paid.

In order to determine the value of the benefit, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) publishes on its website monthly, until the tenth working day of the month, the average value of the previous six months referring to the national price of the 13 kg cylinder. of LPG.

To check the status of the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, Caixa Tem app and Caixa Service, by phone 111. If in doubt, the beneficiary can contact the Ministry of Citizenship by phone 121.

How to access Caixa Tem

How to access the Auxílio Brasil app

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) to the disabled person and the elderly aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not to have the means to provide for their own support or family;

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

How is the payment done

The gas voucher payments are made in even months, on the same dates as the Auxílio Brasil installments – which are based on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Thus, beneficiaries must look at the dates for the months of August, October and December 2022.

See the calendar below:

As the government anticipated the payment of Auxílio Brasil, the installments started to be paid on August 9th instead of the 18th and go until the 22nd instead of the 31st.

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas voucher.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals. The benefit can also be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.

Through the Caixa Tem app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the application itself or through lottery channels.