where to watch, lineups and refereeing

The duel between São Paulo x Red Bull Bragantino, this Sunday (14), is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be played at Morumbi, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

where to watch

The game will be broadcast on TV Globo and Premiere. In addition, the UOL Score also tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Morumbi Stadium, at 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Possible lineups

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Galoppo and Reinaldo; Calleri and Luciano. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Kevin (Léo Realpe) and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Hurtado and Helinho. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa/MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Latest results

São Paulo comes from classification on penalties against Ceará, for the Copa Sudamericana. In the Brazilian, however, there are two consecutive defeats, to Athletico-PR and Flamengo. Red Bull Bragantino was defeated in the last round by Atlético-GO. Before that, they won Juventude and lost to Fluminense.