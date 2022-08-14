Whistleblower symbol of Lava Jato, Paulo Roberto Costa dies at 68

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Whistleblower symbol of Lava Jato, Paulo Roberto Costa dies at 68 2 Views

Former director of Supply at Petrobras was one of the first arrested by the Lava Jato operation, in March 2014.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Drought in Europe affects rivers, forests, agriculture and logistics

Low water levels hamper river transport, and farmers in several countries see crops in difficulty. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved