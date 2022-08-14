Whistleblower symbol of Lava Jato, Paulo Roberto Costa dies at 68

Former director of Supply at Petrobras was one of the first arrested by the Lava Jato operation, in March 2014.

247 – Engineer Paulo Roberto Costa, former director of Supply at Petrobras, died on Saturday afternoon (13). According to journalist Leonardo Attuch, director of 247, the news was given by his daughter to friends. He was fighting cancer.

I have just received the news of the death of Paulo Roberto Costa, former director of Supply at Petrobras and one of the whistleblowers symbol of Lava Jato. He passed away this afternoon. — Leonardo Attuch (@AttuchLeonardo) August 13, 2022

Paulo Roberto Costa was the first Lava Jato whistleblower and became the pivot of the Petrobras scandal in its first year. The former director was arrested in March 2014, when the investigation came to him after an investigation that initially targeted money changer Alberto Youssef. The PF discovered at the time that the money changer had bought a Land Rover car for the state-owned executive.

Paulo Roberto Costa and money changer Alberto Youssef were convicted along with the executives removed from Camargo Corrêa for money laundering in the REPAR, RNEST (Abreu e Lima Refinery) and Comperj works. The former director of Petrobras was sentenced to 12 years in prison, having served a part in house arrest with an electronic anklet, for having made a plea bargain. In October 2016, he switched to the semi-open regime.

