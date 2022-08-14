Who gets the Gas Valley this Friday?

Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the Gas Voucher this Friday (12) according to the final digit of the NIS. Check who will receive the benefit.

O gas voucher will begin to be paid by Caixa Econômica Federal this Friday (12) for those who have NIS end 4 (Social Registration Number). The amount made available will be R$ 110 and millions of families will benefit. The payment started on the 9th and will continue until the 22nd of August.

Beneficiaries started receiving double the benefit in August due to the PEC Kamikaze. The value corresponds to 100% of the 13-kilogram cylinder in the August, October and December installments. It is important to note that from next year (2023) the value of the aid will return to what it used to be, being 50% of the value.

What are the rules for receiving the Gas Voucher?

In view of this, if you wish to be entitled to the Gas Valley, it is mandatory to comply with some rules, see below:

Families must be included in the CadÚnico (Single Registry) of the Federal Government;

Having a family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

It is important to remember that female heads of household and those who are victims of domestic violence will have preference to receive assistance.

How to receive the benefit?

Following some rules, the aid will be paid with the same cards and passwords as Auxílio Brasil. Here’s how to remove the value:

lotteries;

Caixa Tem application;

Self-service terminals;

Banking correspondents Caixa Aqui;

Digital savings accounts.

Gas Ticket Calendar

The dates of the Vale-Gás calendar were brought forward this month. On this day (12), the benefit will be paid to beneficiaries according to NIS 4. Please note the benefit’s August calendar below:

Social Registration Number / Payment Date

NIS 4: August 12;

NIS 5: August 15;

NIS 6: August 16;

NIS 7: August 17;

NIS 8: August 18;

NIS 9: August 19;

NIS 0: August 22nd.

