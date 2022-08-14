Who will the Gas Voucher be paid to this week?

Caixa Econômica Federal started paying the Gas Voucher this month according to the latest NIS number. See who gets the benefit this week

THE Federal Savings Bank started paying the gas voucher this month according to the latest NIS number (Social Registration Number). The amount deposited is R$ 110 and many families will receive the benefit. Payment started on the 9th and will continue until the 22nd of August.

Until the end of the year, beneficiaries will receive double the benefit due to the PEC Kamikaze. The value corresponds to 100% of the value of the 13 kilo cylinder in the August, October and December installments. It is important to note that as of January 2023, the benefit amount will be 50% of the amount again.

Rules for receiving the Gas Voucher

In view of this, if you are entitled to the Gas Valley, you must comply with some rules, see below:

Families must be included in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) of the Federal Government;

Having a family member who receives the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit);

Have a monthly family income less than or equal to half a minimum wage per person;

It is important to note that female heads of household and victims of domestic violence have a preference for receiving assistance.

How will I receive the benefit?

According to some rules, aid will be paid with the same cards and passwords as Auxílio Brasil. Check out how to withdraw the value below:

lotteries;

Caixa Tem application;

Digital savings accounts;

Self-service terminals;

Banking correspondents Caixa Aqui.

Gas Ticket Calendar

The dates of the Vale-Gás calendar were brought forward this month. This week the benefit will be paid to beneficiaries according to the last digit of the NIS (Social Registration Number). See below who receives in the next few days according to the benefit calendar:

Social Registration Number / Payment Date

NIS 5: August 15;

NIS 6: August 16;

NIS 7: August 17;

NIS 8: August 18;

NIS 9: August 19;

NIS 0: August 22nd.

Image: Sergey Neanderthalec / shutterstock.com