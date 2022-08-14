why airlines in Brazil lost BRL 8.0 billion after earning BRL 4.5 billion?

Image: Infraero





As reported on Thursday, August 11, Azul Linhas Aéreas published its results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22), showing a net loss of R$ 2.6 billion in the period. Thus, adding the results of the three major airlines in the Brazilian domestic market in the same period, the balance was a loss of almost R$ 8.0 billion in 2Q22.

Faced with the value, many people began to question: how was it possible to revert to such a large loss after the 1st quarter of 2022 (1Q22) resulted in a net profit of around R$ 4.5 billion in the sum of the same three companies?

Those who followed the article on Azul’s results on Thursday may have already understood the rationale behind this reversal, but for greater detail, the following content presents more information about this specific aspect.

The flights are going well, the problem is another

While many people have suggested that high airfare prices would have caused a lack of passengers and the consequent loss, the real situation is the opposite. In terms of air operations, companies continue to evolve, with improved efficiency in flight operations, good occupancy and increased revenue, beginning to offset the impacts of the pandemic.





In fact, the “villain” of the huge losses in 2Q22 was the exchange rate variation (higher dollar). By the way, it had also been the “trump card” of the big profit in 1Q22 (fall in the dollar), as a relevant part of the costs of airlines is given in dollars.

In the following chart, it is possible to see how during 1Q22 (from January 1st to March 31st) the dollar fell from more than R$5.60 to less than R$4.70, helping to reduce airline costs , while throughout 2Q22 (from April 1st to June 30th) the dollar rose back to almost R$5.30.

Chart: TradingView

Thus, in the data presented below, the results are separated operational and the financialin order to provide greater clarity on the what was the impact of each 1Q22 profit and 2Q22 loss. There is also the entire history of the first two semesters since 2019, for a comparison of the evolution since before the pandemic.

Note: as the focus is the Brazilian market, only the results of Azul and Gol are listed, since those of Latam involve all the countries in which it operates.





Gol Linhas Aéreas

Operating Results

1Q19: profit of R$506.2 million

2Q19: profit of BRL 318.9 million

1Q20: profit of BRL 1.025 billion

2Q20: loss of BRL 897.6 million

1Q21: loss of R$522.5 million

2Q21: loss of R$810.2 million

1Q22: profit of R$77.1 million

2Q22: loss of R$191.9 million

Financial results

1Q19: loss of R$ 401.1 million

2Q19: loss of R$418.1 million

1Q20: loss of BRL 3.244 billion

2Q20: loss of BRL 1.096 billion

1Q21: loss of BRL 1.962 billion

2Q21: profit of BRL 1.480 billion

1Q22: profit of BRL 2.661 billion

2Q22: loss of BRL 2.777 billion

Balances – Operational + Financial

1Q19:profitof BRL 105.1 million

2Q19:lossof BRL 99.2 million

1Q20:lossof BRL 2.218 billion

2Q20:lossof BRL 1.994 billion

1Q21:lossof BRL 2.485 billion

2Q21:profitof BRL 669.7 million

1Q22:profitof BRL 2.738 billion

2Q22:lossof BRL 2.968 billion





Azul Airlines

Operating Results

1Q19: profit of R$335.6 million

2Q19: profit of BRL 339.9 million

1Q20: profit of BRL 158.8 million

2Q20: loss of BRL 1.024 billion

1Q21: loss of R$214.1 million

2Q21: loss of R$400.2 million

1Q22: profit of R$70.7 million

2Q22: profit of BRL 136.5 million

Financial results

1Q19: loss of R$258.9 million

2Q19: loss of BRL 40.5 million

1Q20: loss of BRL 6.560 billion

2Q20: loss of BRL 2.126 billion

1Q21: loss of BRL 2.438 billion

2Q21: profit of BRL 1.473 billion

1Q22: profit of BRL 2.588 billion

2Q22: loss of BRL 2.762 billion

Balances – Operational + Financial

1Q19:profitof BRL 76.7 million

2Q19:profitof BRL 299.4 million

1Q20:lossof BRL 6.401 billion

2Q20:lossof BRL 3.150 billion

1Q21:lossof BRL 2.652 billion

2Q21:profitof BRL 1.073 billion

1Q22:profitof BRL 2.659 billion

2Q22:lossof BRL 2.625 billion



