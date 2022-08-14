Why do some injections occur in the arm and others in the butt?

You might not even be very happy when you need to. take an injectionwhether with medication or vaccine, but the truth is that this type of treatment is simply a huge advance in Science and that, you can be sure, would be envied by people who, 100 years ago, died for reasons such as a simple sore throat .

When we need to take an injection, it is normal that the first question is regarding the area of ​​application. Have you ever wondered, then, why some injections are given in the arm and others, in butt?

The answer to this is much simpler than it seems and, most of the time, has to do with the type of substance to be injectedwith the volume of medicine and also with the ideal rhythm absorption of the contents of the injection by the body.

types of injection

They exist Many ways of injecting substances and medicines into the human body. The most frequent are:

Intravenous injections: It’s when you take the medicine directly in the vein . This type of administration is necessary when doctors want a fast action of the drug;

It’s when you take the medicine . This type of administration is necessary when doctors want a of the drug; Intramuscular injections: are injected directly into a muscle so that the substance is absorbed more slowly. It is more common to apply it on the arm, near the shoulder, or on the buttocks. In young children, the ideal area is the thigh;

are injected so that the substance is absorbed It is more common to apply it on the arm, near the shoulder, or on the buttocks. In young children, the ideal area is the thigh; Subcutaneous injections: are those that must be applied in the adipose tissue where there is less blood supply and the drug is slowly absorbed . They are usually injected into the stomach;

are those that must be applied in the where there is less blood supply and the drug is . They are usually injected into the Intradermal injections: It is what is absorbed most slowly of all. The application is made in the middle layer of the skin.

Basically, the place of application depends on the type of absorption of each substance. The injections of insulinfor example, should be applied to the belly, so that they work longer.

Medicines with anti-inflammatory actionon the other hand, are applied in big muscles so that they act as quickly as possible and decrease the patient’s pain and discomfort.

In some cases it is possible to choose the region in which you will receive the substance. Talk to your doctor and see what he says.