Why has Muda, from ‘Pantanal’, been identified as Gabigol’s affair?

The Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, and the 24-year-old global actress Bella Campos, the Muda of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’, would be living a romance. And the rumors keep growing.

It all started last month when the two appeared together on Seu Jorge and Alexandre Pires’ concert. It is worth mentioning that actress Duda Santos was also with the duo.

Now, the newspaper “Extra” revealed images that Bella went to Maracanã to see Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians for Libertadores. She was seen by fans alongside the player’s parents, Lindalva and Valdemir Barbosa.

To complete, as disclosed by “Extra”, Bella also went to a party at Gabigol’s house on Wednesday (10).

The striker’s last serious relationship was with Neymar’s sister, Rafaella Santos. However, they announced their split – the fourth since they started dating in 2015 – in early July. Loneliness did not last long for the athlete. A few days later, he had an affair with influencer Nathalia Diniz, from São Paulo and advertising student. She even traveled to watch the athlete’s match in Rio de Janeiro.

The actress who gives life to Muda is also a model, she is in her first role on television, although she was part of the team of “Malhação: Transformação”, interrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic. Born in Mato Grosso, in the Midwest of the country, she has participated in numerous advertising campaigns. In her social networks, she likes to share her day to day work and her leisure time.

So far, they have not confirmed any type of involvement.