Why should you eat more almonds? See the benefits!

Almond is a seed very loved, especially by those who go on diets. It can be consumed naturally, as well as in desserts or morning snacks.

In addition to being super delicious, it also has several important nutrients for our health. So check out in this article the main benefits of almonds.

What are the benefits of almonds?

First, it is worth mentioning that almonds are rich in fiber, protein and healthy fats, nutrients that help maintain blood sugar levels and help prevent diabetes.

In addition, almonds have antioxidant properties that help fight excess free radicals in the body and help prevent diseases such as heart attack, heart disease, and cancer. Understand how almond can help improve our health.

Check out the benefits of almonds below:

prevent osteoporosis

Almonds are abundant in calcium and phosphorus. These minerals are important for fighting and preventing osteoporosis as they support and maintain bone health.

In addition, almond is also an oilseed rich in magnesium, which helps in the development and maintenance of bone health, preventing problems such as fractures, osteopenia and osteoporosis.

muscle mass gain

For those who follow a more restricted diet, such as vegetarians, almonds are a great option to gain muscle mass. That’s because it is an oleaginous food and rich in proteins needed in a healthy diet.

diabetes prevention

Rich in fiber, almonds slow the rate of sugar absorption and balance blood glucose levels, helping to control diabetes. Due to its abundance of antioxidant compounds, almonds also maintain the health of pancreatic cells, helping to prevent insulin resistance and diabetes.

High blood pressure reduction

Magnesium, present in almonds, helps to relax blood vessels, facilitating blood circulation and reducing blood pressure. In addition, because it has a lot of potassium, food makes it easier for the body to eliminate excess sulfate through urination, balancing high blood pressure.

