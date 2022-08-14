Willian cursed at Neo Qumica Arena before the match between Corinthians and Palmeiras; watch video

The attacking midfielder Willian was cursed a lot by the Corinthians fans in the first game after his departure from the club. The fans present at the Neo Química Arena did not spare criticism for the number 10 in the minutes before the match against Palmeiras, this Saturday, valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

“Hello, Willian, go f…, Coringão doesn’t need you” and “hey, Willian, go take the c…” were the chants sung by Corinthians fans in the first public demonstration after the departure of the former shirt 10. The player played against Flamengo, on Tuesday, and announced his official departure on Friday.

The idea of ​​leaving Timão, however, was already old and well-known within the club, something that made Parque São Jorge uncomfortable. Hired last year, Willian was one of the most applauded athletes in Itaquera.

Since returning to Corinthians on August 30, 2021, Willian has played 45 games, scored one goal and provided six assists in this second spell. In all, the athlete has 86 games, three goals scored and 15 assists for the Parque São Jorge club.

Also this Friday, the player gave an exclusive interview to my wheel. In it, Willian explains the reasons for his departure, reveals the backstage of the farewell and sends a message to Fiel. The midfielder also admitted that his passage was not as expected and commented on his relationship with coach Vítor Pereira.

