With Bolsonaro, Malafaia says that “no one will rig the election”

Pastor even asked God to “lay hands” on the president; he made the statement during the March for Jesus in Rio

Pastor Silas Malafaia, leader of the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God church, said this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) that “no one will cheat” the 2022 election and that the “the will of the people will be established”. He made the statement during the March for Jesus in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Alongside other religious leaders and politicians, such as Deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), Malafaia prayed for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

“We declare that no one will rig this election, that the will of the people will be established. […] Free Brazil from social and political chaos and, God, stretch out your hands on Bolsonaro and Michelle so they can be blessings for this country”said.

Watch (2min15s):

Bolsonaro spoke during the event. He invited the audience to participate in the Independence parade, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

“On the 7th, we will all go at 3 pm to be present in Copacabana. Where we are going to give a very loud cry saying to whom this nation belongs. What we want is transparency and freedom”he said.

The Chief Executive also declared that Brazil will continue to be a “free country”where religious freedom “will continue to be present”. “A country that responds to the desires of its people”he added.

There is controversy over the location of the ceremony. On August 2, Bolsonaro said that troops from the Armed Forces, the Military Police and the Fire Department will parade for approximately 1 hour on Copacabana beach, in celebration of September 7.

On August 5, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), declared that the parade will take place on Avenida Presidente Vargas, where it is traditionally held.

“Organized event where the army requested and where it has always been done. That simple! Mayor here doesn’t work on tantrums or gossip. Political preferences and administration are different things. And the political positions here have always been clear.” published on twitter.

Watch the images of Bolsonaro in the March for Jesus (1min33s):