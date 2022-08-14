With security guards, Bacchi has a party for Enrico on the eve of Father’s Day

After publicly arguing with Amaury Nunes over Enrico’s custody, Karina Bacchi organized a party this Saturday (13/8) for family and close friends to celebrate the birthday of her son Enrico, who just turned five years old. The celebration takes place on the eve of Father’s Day.

In exclusive photos obtained by the column, Karina Bacchi was accompanied by a driver and with reinforced security.

Controversy about paternity

Last Wednesday (10/8), the LeoDias column reported after talking to people close to the former couple who reported that Nunes does not have Enrico’s paternity record. A lawsuit in court would already be carried out and judged on the issue.

According to sources, the process of registering socio-affective paternity had started, however, it ended up not being finalized.

After the couple’s separation, Karina decided to end the process. As a result, Amaury Nunes is not entitled to assume Enrico’s Shared Guard and also to periodic visits, since, legally, he does not have any bond with the child.

