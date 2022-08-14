Woman is stabbed after resisting robbery in Cocó, in Fortaleza

One woman was stabbed during a robbery in the Cocó neighborhood, in Fortaleza. Security cameras recorded the criminal action, which took place on Almeida Prado street, this Saturday, 13th. In a statement, the Civil Police of Ceará advises the victim to provide a police report (BO); the population that has information that can help in the police investigation can denounce through the Disque Denúncia.

The crime happened around 7 am, when the woman was walking down the street and was surprised by the criminal. She still tries to run, but to no avail.

He carried a knife and tried to take the victim’s bag, who did not release the object and ended up being dragged down the street and then stabbed. Despite the injuries, the woman managed to escape, and the criminal left without taking anything.

what the police say



The Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) reported that it is investigating the crimes of attempted robbery and bodily harm. He also instructed the victim to go to a police station or the 2nd Police District to file a police report.

Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Dial-Denunciation of the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101 0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message. , audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be sent to the telephone number (85) 3101 1344, from the 2nd Police District (DP). Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

