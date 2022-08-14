Writer’s wedding party photos ‘break’ the internet

The photos of the wedding of the writer Ray Tavares with her husband Renato “broke the internet” at dawn this Saturday (13/8). On her official Twitter profile, the artist posted some comic moments from the ceremony, which went viral on the social network.
The artist’s publication has more than 114 thousand likes and 5 thousand comments. “In my mind, I always wanted my wedding to be fun. Other people said how they wanted their party to be like this too. But, for me, all ceremonies should be this way and not that traditional thing that no one likes. I found it curious that people were surprised to have such a laid-back wedding,” she says.
The party took place at a place in the interior of the state of So Paulo in April this year. According to the bride, the celebration was postponed twice, which increased the anxiety and excitement of the guests.
“Everyone slept at the wedding [no stio], so everyone got very drunk. People liked it,” he revealed, laughing.
Ray and Renato dated for five years and made the wedding official this year with the fun ceremony.
The writer launched the book “As Vantagens de Ser Você” in June and is available for sale on Amazon. The work tells the story of Ana Menezes, a 24-year-old girl who is in an existential crisis and decides to embark on a roadtrip.
%uD83D%uDCAB HELLO TWITTER!!! A lot of new people arrived here recently, so I’m going to make a new thread introducing myself and presenting my work.
My name is Ray Tavares (in RG I’m Raissa Carolina kkkkkkk), I’m a writer and screenwriter, and I’m going to present my work to you. %uD83E%uDD70 pic.twitter.com/HulSSi79ny
%u2014 Ray Tavares (@Rayctjay) August 1, 2022
comments
In Ray’s post, other people showed chaotic and fun moments from personal ceremonies such as graduations and weddings.
The same chaotic energy of my graduation, I immediately thought I was a singer and took the singer’s microphone lol the rest was me kissing triple, quadrople and the whole cabar pic.twitter.com/MCnLAc3Lvx
%u2014 little bastard (@monicaegeller1) August 13, 2022
Other people who commented tried to understand what was happening at the time of the photos. The photo of Renato kissing a colleague while Ray is laughing and another friend is drinking the groom’s bottle has become an internet favorite.
SHAUSHAUHSUAHSUAHUSHAUSHAS
FRIEND
C TAVA BABASSA
RISING ON THE TABLE
FILLING BOTTLE
%u2014 Ray Tavares (@Rayctjay) August 12, 2022
Me wondering who got married? The two women or two men or the man and the woman? %uD83E%uDD2F
%u2014 nick (@rogernickison) August 12, 2022
I’m in that same energy trying to understand what was happening in the photos pic.twitter.com/laYWa0EuVe
%u2014 %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 BERT %uD83C%uDFF3%uFE0F%u200D%uD83C%uDF08%u20E4 (@bertbennet) August 13, 2022