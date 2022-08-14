Writer’s wedding party photos ‘break’ the internet

The writer decided to share the photos as soon as she received the book because she thought the result was “very funny” (photo: Reproduo Twitter Ray Tavares)

The photos of the wedding of the writer Ray Tavares with her husband Renato “broke the internet” at dawn this Saturday (13/8). On her official Twitter profile, the artist posted some comic moments from the ceremony, which went viral on the social network.

“We wanted a fun wedding and the photos show that”, said the author of “12 signs of Valentina”. As soon as he received the photos from the photographer on Friday (12/8), Ray felt the urge to share them with the world. “I thought it was funny. I started laughing and it was all very unexpected,” he said.

The artist’s publication has more than 114 thousand likes and 5 thousand comments. “In my mind, I always wanted my wedding to be fun. Other people said how they wanted their party to be like this too. But, for me, all ceremonies should be this way and not that traditional thing that no one likes. I found it curious that people were surprised to have such a laid-back wedding,” she says.

The party took place at a place in the interior of the state of So Paulo in April this year. According to the bride, the celebration was postponed twice, which increased the anxiety and excitement of the guests.

“Everyone slept at the wedding [no stio], so everyone got very drunk. People liked it,” he revealed, laughing.

The groom stood out for being in all the photos with a bottle of an alcoholic drink. According to Ray, it was not the same bottle in the photographs and he drank at least two containers of the drink. Ray and Renato dated for five years and made the wedding official this year with the fun ceremony.

The writer launched the book “As Vantagens de Ser Você” in June and is available for sale on Amazon. The work tells the story of Ana Menezes, a 24-year-old girl who is in an existential crisis and decides to embark on a roadtrip.