Xororó makes a statement after years of marriage: “Best decision”

Xororó celebrates decades of marriage with his wife

The singer Xororó has been increasingly present on social networks, where he has interacted with his thousands of followers. As such, he has taken the opportunity to share details regarding his decades-long marriage.

+ Fabio Jr. is detonated for not attending Cleo’s wedding: “Never participates”

The artist lives with Noely Pereira, with whom he had two children, Sandy, 39, and Junior, 38. Both followed their father’s path and are former members of a duo that is still successful even after the end. , Sandy and Junior.

+ Cleo Loyola, Luciano Camargo’s ex, accuses Wanessa of having betrayed Buaiz with Dado: “Humiliating”

Not long ago, for example, Xororó made a publication in which he demonstrated, through a statement, his marriage to Noely Pereira, his faithful companion for over 40 years. In the post, he detailed that he is having a great time with his wife.

+ Jojo Todynho catches the conversation of a follower with her husband and detonates: “Send even a naked photo”

“41 years later… And I’m still sure it was the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life! The love bone is getting bigger #bodasdeseda”, wrote the singer Xororó in the caption of a photo in which he appears with Noely.

Public reverberates statement

The publication brought a series of comments from followers congratulating the couple. “You are an example for as long as I can remember, one of the reasons we continue to believe in love” shot one. “What a wonderful family. I was commenting that you are an example of a united couple. The same in relation to the children and the family that each one formed. I admire and love them all,” commented another.