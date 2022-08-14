Young man who was already immobilized beaten by the PM in Minas – Gerais

A witness recorded the attack by the Miltar Police against a 23-year-old in the municipality of Paineiras, in the central region of Minas Gerais (photo: Personal archive) A 23-year-old young man was beaten after being immobilized during a police action on the night of this Friday (12/8), in the municipality of Paineiras, in the central region of Minas Gerais. In an interview with the report, Marcos Mendona Gonalves says that, in addition to the bruises, he received seven stitches in the back of his head. His 18-year-old girlfriend was also attacked.

In the images – recorded by a witness who chose not to identify himself for fear of reprisals – Marcos falls to the ground. While one of the policemen violently attacks the boy’s face, who is trying to protect himself with his arms, another soldier holds his legs. The young man was hit at least 11 times and ended up passing out.

“I was with my girlfriend in a trailer, in a main point of the city, in front of the city hall. Someone dropped a bomb, and the cops claimed it was me. Then she said she hadn’t done it. Oh, they’ve already started beating me. When I became unconscious, my girlfriend tried to intervene and got punched in the face. That’s nonsense!” she declares. Mark’s version is confirmed by the author of the recording. According to the images, the boy’s girlfriend, in fact, was also hit by one of the MPs with a punch.

What does the PM say in the incident record

According to the record of the incident, the Military Police informs that it received a report that there was a man dropping bombs in a square close to children. During the approach, the PM alleges that he was disrespected with several insults. “The individual was quite altered, showing signs of intoxication”, says the document.

The police record reports that the young man, upon receiving a prison sentence, resisted and “assaulted one of the soldiers with kicks and bites”. Later, according to the PM, he threw a glass cup in the policeman’s face.

“In order to defend against aggression and protect the lives of the military, it was necessary to use force with self-defense blows and, thus, break the resistance. During the action, the author was very upset and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, reaching the point of not feeling the blows carried out (against him)”, alleges the PM.

The incident also points out that, when she saw her boyfriend being handcuffed, the young woman would have offended the military and was, at all times, making it difficult for the author to be arrested. With that, she also received a voice of prison. The couple was taken to medical care. After release, they were taken to the Bom Despacho Regional Police Station.

One of the soldiers had a trauma on one of his fingers. The other officer fractured his right thumb, as well as bruises and bruises on his shoulder and face, reports the corporation.

Young man denies contempt and reinforces the truculent of the PM

Asked about the record of the police incident, the young man denies that he was aggressive with the police. “I didn’t defy them. And even if they had, nothing justifies what they did. nonsense! I’m in the hospital so far, in a lot of pain and I’ve had seven stitches in my head,” he says.