Young people ride a horse-drawn buggy in a fast food chain drive-thru on the coast of São Paulo; VIDEO | Santos and Region

Two young men were caught in a cart guided by a horse in line at the drive-thru of a fast food chain in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. As determined by g1 next to the municipality, the traffic of vehicles guided by animals is prohibited (see video above).

The content was registered in a McDonald’s franchise located on Avenida Presidente Wilson, in the Itararé neighborhood.

In the video obtained by the report this Saturday (13), it is possible to hear the comments of a man, who did not have his identity revealed, when he saw the unusual scene. “Welcome to São Vicente, where the horse passes the drive-thru. It’s each one”.

1 of 1 Young people ride a horse-drawn buggy in a fast food restaurant drive-thru in São Vicente (SP) — Photo: Reproduction Young people ride a horse-drawn buggy in a drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in São Vicente (SP) — Photo: Reproduction

O g1 contacted the fast food restaurant where the incident took place, as well as the aforementioned chain, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

By means of a note, the municipal administration informed that, according to law 1536-A/2005, it is the traffic of vehicles guided by animals is prohibited, except in specific cases, such as, for example, the use by the Military Police or with authorization from the municipality.

Also according to the city hall, complaints can be made through the Municipal Guard, by phone 153, with 24-hour service.