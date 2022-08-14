Zaquieu saves Alcides and shoots Tenório

A real turnaround will take place in Pantanal.

tenorio (Murilo Benicio) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will have a settling of accounts in the last chapters of wetland. The pawn will want to avenge his father’s death and the squatter will want to avenge his former employee’s betrayal with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

the character of Murilo Benício not satisfied with knowing that his wife was sleeping with the foreman and will promise a macabre revenge in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Firstly, tenorio will be able to castrate the foreman. The scene is one of the most awaited in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe. But, Alcides he will not let it go unnoticed and will take cruel revenge. He will have the help of zaquieu (Silvero Pereira).

It all starts when Alcides will end up hitting a spear in the stomach of the villain of wetland. During the clash, however, the character of Silvero Pereira will end up being seriously injured when he is shot by the father of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) in the fight, but will survive.

In that, Alcides will hit the rival with a spear in a shocking scene. the body of tenorio will be carried by an anaconda to a river and the bastard will end up dying cruelly, completely drowned.

The scene, that is to say, has already been recorded by the Globe and had the help of a stunt double in the drowning according to information from the columnist of the newspaper O Globo, Patrícia Kogut.

Meanwhile, the character of Juliano Cazarre will have a happy ending in wetland beside Maria Bruaca.

SUMMARY OF MONDAY’S CHAPTER (15)

José Lucas is devastated by José Leôncio’s absence from his marriage to Érica. José Leôncio ends up complying with Filó’s request to host Maria Bruaca, but makes it clear to Alcides that the pawn is abusing his kindness.

Zuleica worries when she learns that Roberto and Renato left by boat alone. Trindade advises Alcides not to involve Muda in revenge against Tenório. Tiberius forbids Muda to speak with Alcides. Tenório asks José Leôncio to help him find his children and ends up seeing Maria Bruaca.