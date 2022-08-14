Zema expresses confidence in PM investigation on aggression in Paineiras – Gerais

Video recorded by witnesses shows the moment when a policeman punches an immobilized man in the face (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks) Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) expressed confidence in the investigation of the Military Police about a violent approach made to a couple in Paineiras, Central Region of the state, on Friday night (8/12). Video circulating on social media shows two police officers beating an already immobilized man.

This Saturday (13/8), Zema published on his Twitter profile that he became aware of what happened in Paineiras and cited reports that a person was dropping bombs in a square in the city. The fact pointed out by the PM as the reason for the approach.

I became aware of what happened last night in the city of Paineiras, of the various complaints received by the Military Police about a person dropping bombs in a square in the city. %u2014 Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) August 13, 2022

Subsequently, the governor claims to trust the seriousness and readiness of the police. He says the corporation will take the necessary measures to curb violence, whoever the aggressor is. In the posts, Zema does not specifically cite the action of police officers who were filmed beating an immobilized man lying on the ground.

I trust the seriousness and readiness of our PMMG, which is investigating the facts and taking the necessary measures to curb acts of violence, whoever the aggressor may be. %u2014 Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) August 13, 2022

understand the case

Marcos Mendona Gonalves, 23, was with his 18-year-old girlfriend when he was approached by the police last night. He was thrown to the ground by two police officers and, while one held his legs, the other hit his head at least 11 times.

The young man fainted during the assault and received seven stitches in the back of his head. According to him, his girlfriend was also assaulted. The action was filmed by witnesses, who posted the video on the internet.

The Military Police reports that it received a report that a man was dropping bombs in a city square near children. According to the PM, the suspect showed signs of drunkenness, defied police officers with curses and resisted arrest with kicks and bites.

Still according to the corporation, the suspect threw a glass cup in the face of one of the police officers who gave him the voice of arrest. “In order to defend against aggression and protect the lives of the military, it was necessary to use force with self-defense blows and, thus, break the resistance. During the action, the author was very upset and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, reaching the point of not feeling the blows performed (against him)”, informed the PM.

Marcos and his girlfriend were taken by the police to receive medical attention and, subsequently, they were taken to the Bom Despacho Regional Police Station.