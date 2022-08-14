Zilu Godói revolts with Wanessa and sends a message to her daughter’s ex

Zilu Godói sent a message to Wanessa’s ex-husband

Anyone who follows the news about the world of celebrities must know that Vanessa decided to put an end to his relationship with Marcuz Buaiz. The two had been together for 17 years and had two children together. Separation dropped like a bomb and left Zilu Godói deeply upset.

It turns out that Wanessa left for another one and started dating Dado Dolabella, her ex-boyfriend. But the singer’s new romance has caused a huge rift in the family. That’s because Zilu Godói, according to information from columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles newspaper, disapproved of his daughter’s relationship.

According to a source close to the couple, Zezé’s ex-wife would have called her new son-in-law a “trash”. This is because in the past, the actor would have betrayed the muse countless times and Zilu Godói fears that the handsome man may repeat the same behavior. So much so that it is common for her to speak fondly of her ex-son-in-law.

So much so that in the middle of parents’ days Zilu Godói made a point of leaving a special message for the businessman. She shared a photo of the handsome man with her grandchildren and ended up melting. “Happy Fathers Day Marcus Buaiz. An example of love and care that deserves all applause”, shot Wanessa’s mother.

SINGER AND DATE DOLABELLA

Apparently, Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo are no longer concerned with hiding their relationship. On Monday (25th), the two gave something to talk about as they appeared together in a new click.

This time, the image was taken during a dinner, promoted last night (24), at the actor’s house, located in the city of Alto Paraíso, Goiás, in celebration of his 42 years of life, and shared by columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash.

In the photo, Wanessa and Dado appear smiling alongside one of the artist’s friends, identified as Otávio Maciel, who was also responsible for the party’s menu. On his Instagram, the actor also shared some videos of the dishes prepared on the occasion.