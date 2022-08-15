10 years of Cecilia Giménez’s ‘Ecce Homo’: from disaster to meme that changed a city | World

So began a post, dated August 7, 2012, from the blog dedicated to the culture of the small Spanish town of Borja, with just 5,000 inhabitants.

The post explained that an inventory of religious art in the region found the Ecce Homo fresco, made by painter Elias García Martínez on the walls of the Sanctuary of Mercy in Borja, to be poorly preserved.

“But, to our astonishment, we can see that, in the short space that has passed since then, an ‘intervention’ has taken place, the result of which is what is offered in this image.”

1 of 5 The ‘Ecce Homo’ by Elias García Martínez and modified by Cecilia Giménez at the Sanctuary of Mercy in Borja, Spain — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC The ‘Ecce Homo’ by Elias García Martínez and modified by Cecilia Giménez at the Sanctuary of Mercy in Borja, Spain — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC

“We don’t know the circumstances in which [a intervenção] took place.”

It didn’t take long for them to be revealed.

A parishioner of the Borja sanctuary named Cecilia Giménez, 81 at the time, was identified as the author of the clumsy intervention. Armed with “good faith”, she tried to solve the problems of painting conservation even without mastering the necessary techniques.

The rest is history: a tsunami of mockery swept through social media, fueled the news, comedy shows and conversation circles around the world in the following weeks and reverberated with such force that it would transform Dona Cecilia’s work into one of the biggest memes ever. created over the internet.

Faced with the sudden interest of a new public in the local sacred art, the priest of the sanctuary even asked the mayor to cover the painting and thus avoid jokes. The request was denied.

The elderly woman, under threat of legal action for what was classified as an “act of vandalism”, fell into depression. She cried for several days.

Soon, however, she regained her spirits. She realized that her work was “turning around”: little by little, ridicule gave way to appreciation, often ironic, in a phenomenon typical of web culture.

In a short time, the image became a series of merchandising products, such as key chains, t-shirts and fridge magnets, and even an opera composed by the American Andrew Flack in 2015.

Ten years later, Borja celebrates without any embarrassment the Ecce Homo transformed by the hands of the Spanish lady, who now lives in a nursing home, in poor health at the age of 91.

“Her situation has worsened a lot, but she is still aware of the phenomenon and lives here in Borja in a residence maintained by the government of Aragon. She is together with her son, who also has a severe health problem”, said the current mayor of the Spanish municipality. , Eduardo Arilla Pablo, to BBC News Brasil.José Antonio has a brain injury and lives in a wheelchair. Dona Cecilia’s other son, Jesusín, died at age 20 from a rare muscle disease. She said in a recent interview with Aragon’s public TV that if she could, she “would go back to trying to repair Ecce Homo”. To a newspaper in the Basque Country, another Spanish region, she stated that she always liked to paint and has fond memories of the restoration because “she did it with love”.

The mayor of Borja says that on September 10 there will be “a ceremony of recognition for Cecilia Giménez and Elias García Martínez” that will be broadcast live on YouTube.

It is also a recognition of the great impact caused in this small town located 60 km from Zaragoza and part of the Spanish autonomous region of Aragon.

“Touristically, we are a world product. We receive visitors from 110 countries around the world”, says Arilla.

2 of 5 Tourists at the Sanctuary of Mercy in Borja to see the modified Ecce Homo up close — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC Tourists at the Sanctuary of Mercy in Borja to see the modified Ecce Homo up close — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC

In the first year after the case emerged, there was an explosion in the number of tourists, with 40,000 visitors to Borja.

“Now it has stabilized. But we work so that this chain never breaks in the city’s hotels”, says Arilla. Now, the flow is between 10,000 and 11,000 visitors annually who witness live what has become famous online.

But what does the mayor think of what Dona Cecilia did?

“As an institution, we cannot allow these things to happen. We have a great monumental and artistic heritage and we are committed to restoring it. What happened was a mistake. But it is also true that once it happened, this is the pop phenomenon.” , the pop icon”, he says.

“With all due respect to Elias García’s original painting, the most important work is now defined in the manner of Cecilia Giménez.”

3 of 5 Dona Cecilia Giménez at the time of the restoration — Photo: BBC Dona Cecilia Giménez at the time of the restoration — Photo: BBC

The original: “scarce artistic value”

The fresco by García Martínez (1858-1934) is a reproduction of other Ecce Homo (“Behold Man” in Latin) from the past. It is a common theme in European art between the 15th and 17th centuries, whose title alludes to Pontius Pilate’s phrase when he presents the tortured Jesus Christ to the crowd.

García Martínez was a professor at the School of Fine Arts in Zaragoza and also the patriarch of a family of artists, among which his son Honorio García Condoy, an avant-garde sculptor, stood out.

4 of 5 The original 1930 painting was restored in 2012 with tragic and laughable consequences — Photo: CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS BORJANOS/via BBC The original 1930 painting was restored in 2012 with tragic and laughable consequences — Photo: CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS BORJANOS/via BBC

The family used to spend summers in the Borja region, which is what led Garcia Martínez to produce the fresco inside the sanctuary in 1930.

The prestigious Spanish daily El País called the original painting “of little artistic value”. The work was not cataloged by Organs cultural bodies of Aragon.

After all, did Dona Cecilia make art?

“Cecilia Giménez created something totally different, with much more impact than the original painting, which would not be forgotten because it was not even remembered before”, says Nathalia Lavigne, curator and researcher in digital culture.

“But everything there is context, meme is context. The image penetrated contemporary visual culture because it had all the characteristics of a meme: something casual, amateurish and a bit anarchic. It was never her intention to do what happened.”

The case of the remade Ecce Homo, according to Lavigne, relates to a contemporary question: now the question is less what art is and more where art is.

“In that context in which she did the restoration, it certainly wasn’t art. But it can be seen in this way, thinking about the idea of ​​longevity of image circulation, which will determine the importance of the object’s life.”

During the “rehabilitation” of Dona Cecilia, unexpected visions arose. Spanish filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia, director of films such as The Bar and The Day of the Beast, declared on Twitter that the image is an “icon of our way of seeing the world. It means a lot.”

American art critic Ben Davis even named the restoration among the 100 pieces that defined the 2010s (“a beloved masterpiece of unintentional surrealism”).

For Rob Horning, editor at the electronic magazine about internet technology and culture Real Life, the meme actually “gave a chance to satirize simultaneously the piety of religion and the pseudo-religion of art”.

The disastrous result also “released the spectators with a feeling of superiority”, something like what this lady had the courage to do.

5 of 5 The team that will restore ‘Ecce Homo’ wants to save the ‘work’ of an elderly Spanish woman – Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP Team that will restore ‘Ecce Homo’ wants to save ‘work’ of elderly Spanish woman – Photo: Cesar Manso/AFP

Horning observes that the success of tourist visits to Borja also shows a curious relationship between the offline world and the online world: it is as if the wall on which Dona Cecilia’s Ecce Homo is located said to the viewer: “Here is the internet.”

“The sensation must be quite powerful,” says Horning.

There are in the meme of Dona Cecilia in 2012 some paths that would become characteristic on the internet over the years. The case suggested, for example, that the consequences for someone who goes viral, even in a context of ridicule, may not be so serious – and a big impact can even be “monetized”.

Owner Cecilia was granted 49% of the image rights of her Ecce Homo, which she invests in a fund to support patients who face the same disease as her son.

But the main lesson of the meme, says the journalist, is that the internet “takes advantage of phenomena and reverses them”. The game, in the end, turned.