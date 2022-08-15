12-year-old from Pernambuco finds two asteroids and wins NASA certificate | Pernambuco

A 12-year-old student from Pernambuco, a public school student in Carpina, in the Zona da Mata, managed to find two asteroids and had the discoveries certified by the American aeronautics and space agency, NASA ( see video above ).

Using his home computer, Raul Ayres had access to satellite images from a NASA megatelescope in Hawaii. “I showed it to my parents. And I contributed a lot to science, and I was happy about it. It’s good because you pass the time and still you help science a lot”, declared the boy.

The asteroids that Raul identified lie between Mars and Jupiter, in an area known as the Asteroid Belt.

To make the discoveries, the Pernambuco native signed up for a program developed by NASA through the Department of International Collaboration for Astronomical Research. This department is responsible for recruiting volunteers in different parts of the world.

In Brazil, this program began to be developed in 2020 and has already had the participation of more than 13 thousand people. Almost 1.8 asteroids that roam through space were located by Brazilians. It’s not a dispute: whoever finds it, collaborates with science and helps popularize astronomy.

After hunting the asteroid, the hunter sends a report to NASA with the size, location and speed it is at. Experts analyze everything before confirming the discovery.

“The result doesn’t come out on the same day. I had to wait a whole week. (…) I was waiting every day, checking the emails, to see if they had given any response. And on the day they sent I was very happy”, recalled Raul.

2 of 2 Raul Ayres, 12, discovered two asteroids — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Raul Ayres, 12, discovered two asteroids — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The certificate became a trophy in the living room. “A public school student. I taught the basics of the basics. He is self-taught, he researches and today he teaches me a lot. He is certainly proud. I am sometimes impressed by his intelligence, because he does not research the basics. He researches the most advanced thing of what he wants to learn,” said the boy’s father, Júlio Aires.