1822 – A Conquest of Brazilians: new series shows why a city in Bahia already celebrated the bicentennial of Independence | Fantastic

200 years ago, the famous cry given by Dom Pedro on the Ipiranga River, in São Paulo, decreed the Independence of Brazil, but this was not an isolated event. The separation from Portugal was a process that lasted several years – an articulation between the most powerful and also the result of the effort of Brazilians who were involved in revolts and in battles. See the full report above.

Blacks, whites and indigenous people from various parts of the country fought and risked their lives in dreams and ideals of freedom. That is why Independence is celebrated on different dates in different parts of the world. Brazil.

In the city of Cachoeira, in Bahia, for example, the bicentennial was celebrated on June 25, the date on which, in 1822, in a session at the City Council, the city councilors decided to recognize a government headed by then Prince Dom Pedro, in Rio de Janeiro – that is, they would no longer obey the orders that came from Portugal.

Learn more about this story with reporter Mônica Sanches, at the premiere of “1822 – Uma Conquista dos Brasileiros”, a new series from Fantastic.

