3D Printers: Eight Weirdest Things That Were Ever Created | 3D printers

3D printers have become the right arm of many market segments, such as medicine and engineering. However, what many people do not realize is that these devices are capable of reproducing not only simple prostheses or industrial parts, as they tend to disclose more frequently. 3D printing, in fact, can also create clothing, food, and other types of unusual objects.

The cars themselves, which seem impossible to replicate, were once created using a 3D printer. To know these and other oddities, see the list that the TechTudo prepared with eight objects already manufactured using this printing model.

It may seem impossible, but some foods are already reproduced through 3D printers. Unlike machines used in the industrial segment, plastic is not used as a raw material, nor are other chemical compounds that can harm human health.

Companies that work with this type of production use ingredients such as algae, seeds and yeast. With this, in addition to becoming edible, some foods can also be beneficial to health and can complement a diet that was previously poor in nutrients.

3D printers can be bigger than you think and capable of printing grandiose objects, as a Chinese company did. WinSun claims to have reproduced not only entire apartments in one building, but also ten houses, in just 24 hours.

The feat is not only a huge step forward for engineering, but also a breakthrough for the population. In addition to reducing costs and the use of common materials in the works, people can have their homes in a timely manner never expected.

It is common to associate the 3D printer with rigid objects, without flexibility. However, textile companies have been proving since 2010 that it is possible to reproduce malleable garments, which look a lot like fabrics used in shirts, pants and other garments found inside the closet.

For this, 3D printers use non-standard filaments, which are originally made of plastic. Some pieces, such as bags and wallets, use this stiffer material on purpose, in order to create a new trend in the fashion industry.

There are companies around the world that invest in 3D printing cars. This is not only possible, but it is done within a very short time, which reduces the average average time for the production of a common vehicle.

Local Motors developed passenger cars in just 44 hours. Despite not having all the paraphernalia that a normal vehicle has, such as a stereo, reversing camera and others, the creators believe that the Strati, as it was titled, is capable of running within the city and replacing more common models.

In the medical field, the 3D printer is already quite common. Many companies in this field disclose about the production of prostheses and even human organs, which can be a solution for many people with some kind of problem. However, something surprising that has been developed is stem cells through 3D printing.

Basically, the printer reproduces tiny droplets of embryonic stem cells, which can be used for the development of vaccines, human tissues and even food. The company responsible says that the impressions happen every five small droplets and that the main aim is to create human organs from scratch.

Tools like pliers and hammer are usually well built and last a long time. However, the immediate need is the big problem, since not all people have the materials they need at certain times. During a work on your home, for example, it may happen that a wrench is missing to install an object.

The 3D printer is a solution for this, as it reproduces the object in a very short time and with great cost/benefit. Not to mention that they can be smaller and take up less space at home, which is a problem for many people.

7. Bust of King Richard III

In England, archaeologists found the bones of an important leader of the region, known as King Richard III. To record even more data from this study, the experts decided to take the skull found together with the skeleton to the University of Dundee in order to obtain more information.

For this, the university’s scientists sculpted, using a 3D printer, a computerized flesh, which would be used to simulate the face of King Richard III. The facial reconstruction took into account the shapes of the skull, as well as common features of the time. In this way, experts were able to produce a bust referring to a person who died more than 500 years ago through 3D printing.

Finally, the 3D printer is able to reproduce itself. This bizarreness may seem impossible, but experts have built the famous RepRap Pro, which simply replicates other similar machines in a short time. The intention is to commercialize 3D printing in the market with lower costs compared to the world market.

It is unknown how many productions have already taken place and not even the estimated time. Thousands of 3D printers have already been developed by a 3D printer and complete the list of amazing objects ever created by this machine.

