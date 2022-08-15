Popularly known as the “happiness hormone”, serotonin is a chemical produced by the body. Through it, it is possible to regulate a series of negative sensations, such as aggression, depression and bad mood. Next, check 5 simple habits that can increase your serotonin level.

Depression, anxiety, eating disorder and several other diseases linked to the mind are the most common today, and are directly related to the body’s serotonin.

The search for specialized professionals has been growing and preconceptions are giving way to objective and assertive information. Thus, people take care not only of the health of the body, but also of the mind.

What is serotonin?

First, it is important to understand what is serotonin. It is a neurotransmitter, which are molecules responsible for communication between cells in the nervous system. In the brain, it is responsible for stimulating the so-called serotonergic system, directly related to mood and well-being.

Dysfunctions of this neurotransmitter are closely linked to anxiety and depression. However, it is not only in the brain that it acts. Serotonin acts on different functions of the body, helping to regulate mood, sleep, appetite, body temperature and anxiety.

Check out 5 habits that can increase the level of serotonin

In general, having low levels of serotonin causes depressive states, changes in our sleep, anxiety, appetite disorders, difficulties in maintaining attention and learning and even presenting chronic pain.

So, check out 5 ways to increase this neurotransmitter in your body: