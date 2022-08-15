5 stocks to invest in this week and seek short-term profits, according to Terra – Money Times

THE Land Investments made two exchanges in its portfolio of actions recommended for the week of August 15th. The brokerage firm chose to replace the Dexxos (DEXP3) and Itaúsa (ITSA4) hair of klabin (KLBN11) and Marfrig (MRFG3).

Analysts choose, for Klabin, target prices at R$21 and R$21.50. The resistances of the shares are at BRL 20.60, BRL 21.20 and BRL 22, and the supports at BRL 19.30, BRL 18.95, BRL 18.50 and BRL 17.90.

For Marfrig, the objectives are R$ 15.50 and R$ 16.40. Resistances are at BRL 15.30, BRL 16.40 and BRL 17.50, and supports at BRL 13.15, BRL 13 and BRL 12.55.

Tim Brazil (TIMS3), assaí (ASAI3) and Usiminas (USIM5) accompany the companies in the broker’s portfolio.

Last week, until the close of trading on the 11th, Terra’s portfolio had a positive performance of 4.50%, while Ibovespa (IBOV) increased by 3.61%.

The portfolio is up 20.09% in the 12-month period, while its benchmark index is down 10.11%.

Here are the recommended actions for this week:

