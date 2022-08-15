Accident on BR-381 kills one person and injures 15 others in Grande BH – Gerais

Accident involving four vehicles leaves one person dead on BR-381, in Contagem (photo: BHnoQAP/CBMMG/Disclosure)

An accident involving four vehicles killed one person and injured fifteen others this Sunday afternoon (8/14), at KM 478, of BR-381, towards BH, in Contagem.

According to the Fire Department, three teams were deployed to the scene. The Civil Police and the Military Police of Minas Gerais were also called. A fiddle was called to retrieve the passenger who died after the crash.

According to Autopista Ferno Dias, the concessionaire that manages the road, the collision occurred around 4:40 pm. The person who died was the driver of a Fiat Idea Prata, who was taking his grandson to watch the Amrica-MG game at Arena Independência, located in Horto, in the eastern region of BH.

The highway was closed in the direction of So Paulo. As of 11 pm this Sunday (14-8), only one lane was released. In the BH direction, the left lane is blocked.

rollover and fire

Another accident between two cars was recorded this Sunday afternoon, on Highway LMG-808, towards Nova Contagem, near the Icaivera neighborhood.

According to the Fire Department, one of the vehicles overturned and caught fire, while in the other victims were trapped in the wreckage. Firefighters moved three teams to the scene and SAMU sent two care units to help the victims.

Accident involving two cars on the LMG-808, in Nova Contagem. One of them flipped over and caught fire. (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure)

Sawdust was also applied on the track due to the large amount of oil that had leaked from the vehicles.

A team from TransCon is also on site.