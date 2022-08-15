Actor of O Cravo e a Rosa gives up on living, after brutal accident

The actor of ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ collapsed while living a drama in his personal life

On air between 2000 and 2001, ‘The Carnation and the Rose’ without a doubt it was and continues to be one of the greatest works of Brazilian dramaturgy. The telenovela, which has already had several re-exhibits, had in its cast big names, such as Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves, Ney Latorraca, Taumaturgo Ferreira, Pedro Paulo Rangel, Suely Franco, among others.

Carlos Vereza, one of those artists who scored in ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’, has been away from the small screen since 2018, when he participated in the series Sob Pressure. He, who gave life to the villain Joaquim, dealt with a very delicate moment in 1990.

According to TV História, the star ruptured her eardrum in an accident during the recording of a scene in the series Police Station for Women. As if that wasn’t enough, the problems were compounded by a car accident that caused damage to his spine.

Amid the chaos, the actor collapsed and even thought about suicide. “I thought about suicide, of course I did,” Vereza told the newspaper O Globo.

“I went from clinic to clinic and nobody solved anything. In one, they even said, ‘Oh, oh, you did well. He’ll stay in the room where Raul Seixas’ stayed, as if it were an upgrade for my illness. And get an injection. I felt like I was running over an LP. You could imagine why Raul Seixas liked that place”, he said.

Carlos vereza playing the character Joaquim - Photo: Reproduction
BACK UP

Fortunately, the actor of ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’ managed to recover and move on with his career. The famous also acted in plots such as ‘De Corpo e Alma’, ‘Agosto’, ‘Pátria Minha’, ‘Cara & Coroa’, ‘O Fim do Mundo’, ‘O Rei do Gado’, ‘Corpo Dourado’ and ‘Hilda Drilling’.

Actor Carlos Vereza - Photo: Reproduction
